A Historic QB Fall, a Run on RBs and WRs, and Day 2 Steals

By Danny Kelly
The Ringer
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe discuss a shocking fall for the remaining QBs on the board, including Malik Willis,...

www.theringer.com

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jaquan Brisker says Chicago Bears got steal of the draft

The second round of the 2022 NFL draft saw a pair of Penn State defensive stars hear their names called as official draft picks. Safety Jaquan Brisker was a second-round draft pick of the Chicago Bears in a move to help give an immediate boost to the pass defense. And according to Brisker, the Bears got quite a bargain by drafting the former Nittany Lion standout. “They just got the steal of the draft,” Brisker said when reacting to his big draft news on Twitter the next day. “So blessed and thankful to be here, Bears nation you won’t be disappointed.” Brisker...
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

2 Veteran NFL Quarterbacks Released This Weekend

Two veteran NFL quarterbacks were released following the conclusion of the draft earlier this weekend. The 2022 NFL Draft from Las Vegas, Nevada ended on Saturday. Rounds four through seven took place on Saturday afternoon. Following the 2022 NFL Draft, two veteran quarterbacks were released by their respective teams. The...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

Deion Sanders Lands First NFL Draft Pick: Fans React

Deion Sanders made history on Saturday. The Jackson State head football coach is a couple of years into his college football head coaching career. Sanders, who starred in the NFL, has made it a point of emphasis to get more HBCU players into the professional ranks. Saturday, he did it.
JACKSON, MS
Yardbarker

Packers Still Named Best Landing Spots for Two Former All Pro Wide Receivers

The 2022 NFL Draft has come and gone. The Green Bay Packers ended up drafting three wide receivers: Christian Watson (second round), Romeo Doubs (fourth round), and Samouri Toure (seventh round). Earlier in the offseason, the Packers signed Sammy Watkins to a one-year deal. Green Bay made all of these moves in an effort to help replace Davante Adams (traded to Las Vegas) and Marquez Valdes-Scantling (signed with Kansas City). Now, the Packers have Watson, Watkins, Toure, Doubs, Allen Lazard, Amari Rodgers, and Allen Lazard slated to compete for snaps in the 2022 offense. Despite this newfound depth at wide receiver, the Packers are still named the best landing spot for two former All Pro wide receivers.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Former New England Patriots Player Dies In Car Accident

A former New England Patriots linebacker reportedly died in a car accident this weekend at the age of 62. Clayton Weishuhn, a longtime NFL linebacker, reportedly died in a car accident near his home town of Wall, Texas on Friday. The former Patriots linebacker was reportedly ejected from his vehicle...
WALL, TX
MLive

New details in death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Ohio State star Dwayne Haskins

The Florida Highway Patrol has released more information following the stunning death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning in South Florida. The agency said that Haskins was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of I-595 in Broward County at 6:37 a.m. when he was struck by a dump truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to multiple reports.
PITTSBURGH, PA
fantasypros.com

Dwayne Haskins dies in South Florida car accident

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died this morning when he was hit by a car in South Florida. He would have turned 25 years old in May. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This tragic news is obviously bigger than football...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Cowboys Legend Michael Irvin

Former Dallas Cowboys star Michael Irvin is very outspoken on television, often trading barbs with ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith or NFL Network analysts. The Pro Football Hall of Famer is pretty private with his personal life, though. Michael Irvin has been married to his wife, Sandy Harrell, for more...
The Spun

Everyone Is Saying Same Thing About Mason Rudolph Tonight

The Pittsburgh Steelers entered the 2022 NFL Draft with two veteran quarterbacks, Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph, on the roster. To the surprise of many, they added not one, but two more quarterbacks in the draft. First, the Steelers took former Pitt star Kenny Pickett with the No. 20 overall...
PITTSBURGH, PA
On3.com

Dallas Cowboys sign undrafted free agent to solid contract

He may not have been selected in the 2022 NFL Draft, but that doesn’t mean Storey Jackson is not going to have a career in the NFL. Despite not being picked up during the draft, which ran from Thursday to Saturday, Jackson – who was a standout linebacker at Liberty – has signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Dallas Cowboys.
DALLAS, TX
WKBN

Brother of Browns pass rusher killed

According to the Hampton Police Division, investigators were called to the 400 block of Lake Tower Drive. When they got there, police and firefighters found a deceased Hampton man inside the home.
HAMPTON, VA
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady drops truth bomb on 6th round of NFL Draft

If there is anyone who knows what sixth round prospects are capable of, it’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Tom Brady. Every football fan is probably familiar with the story of Brady. Selected with the 199th overall pick in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft, TB12 went on to became unarguably the greatest quarterback of all time. He has seven Super Bowl titles and three NFL MVPs, a clear proof that your draft position doesn’t indicate what kind of future you’ll have in the league.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Mel Kiper Believes 1 Team Had The Worst NFL Draft

Draft grades are in from ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. The longtime ESPN NFL Draft analyst believes one team stands out with the worst performance in the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas, Nevada. That team: the New England Patriots. Kiper Jr. gave the Patriots the lowest grade...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

Pete Carroll Names QB “Leading The Charge” For Seahawks

The days of Russell Wilson leading the Seattle Seahawks are over. That being said, Pete Carroll has already revealed that one quarterback on his roster is in command. Speaking to reporters on Friday night, Smith said Geno Smith is ahead of Drew Lock and Jacob Eason in the Seahawks’ quarterback competition.
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Veteran NFL Running Back Cut Monday: Fans React

A veteran NFL running back is hitting the open market on Monday morning. According to reports, the Atlanta Falcons have parted ways with veteran running back Mike Davis, who’s now set to hit free agency. Davis, 29, was informed on Monday morning that he is being released. The move...
NFL
The Spun

Eli Manning Sparked Arch Manning Rumors This Week

Arch Manning is believed to be down to six schools. The No. 1 quarterback recruit in the country is believed to be considering Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Ole Miss and Texas. Manning, a five-star quarterback out of New Orleans, Louisiana, was linked to Notre Dame this week, thanks to his...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Patriots Cut Running Back Following The NFL Draft

The New England Patriots are reportedly cutting ties with a running back following the conclusion of the 2022 NFL Draft. New England selected two running backs in the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas, Nevada – South Dakota State’s Pierre Strong in the fourth round and South Carolina’s Kevin Harris in the sixth round.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

The Steelers Have Signed 10 Undrafted Free Agents

OT Jake Dixon – Duquesne. In addition to the double-digit undrafted free agent signings, the Steelers also came to terms on a one-year deal with former Cowboys/Falcons safety Damontae Kazee. The list of undrafted players is headlined by a pair of defensive backs in Chris Steele and Bryce Watts;...
PITTSBURGH, PA

