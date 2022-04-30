ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berlin, CT

Berlin Farmers Market to open for its third season May 21

By Amy Leonard
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 3 days ago

BERLIN, Ala. – Growing into its third season, the Berlin Farmers Market will have its season opening day on Saturday, May 21 with a community-wide celebration.

Starting at the market, located at the intersection on Hwy 278 West and Mt. Carmel Dr, and stretching to the Berlin Community Center, local vendors and community outreach organizations will have booths all along the field route.

Market Manager Keirstyn Montgomery shared, “278 Rock Grocery will be providing FREE pizza and Berlin Fire Department will display their new fire trucks. We will have bounce houses, Power of Produce Program (POP), $3 per child, and a sunflower potting project. Retail vendors will be sponsored by Decatur-Morgan Entrepreneurial Center, Temple Baptist and MORE.”

With selling sites each offering electrical hookups and water available on site, the spaces rent for a yearly fee of only $100 for residents of the town of Berlin and $150 for those living within Berlin’s vicinity. All others can rent the spots for $200 for the year.

Monthly rates are $60 and daily rates are $20 for vendors.

The market will be on May 21-October 29 on Saturdays from 8:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. located at 50 Mt. Carmel Dr.

Interested farmers, vendors and crafters who are interested in renting a bay for selling at the market can call Ms. Montgomery at 256-736-3138 or visit https://berlinal.org/ .

The Cullman Tribune

The Cullman Tribune

Cullman County, AL
