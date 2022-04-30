ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukesha, WI

David Acevedo

Greater Milwaukee Today
 3 days ago

David Acevedo unexpectedly passed away on April 23, 2022, at the age of 59. A longtime resident of Waukesha, David was born on November 22, 1962, to parents Elmer and Florence Acevedo (nee Giesbrecht). David graduated from Waukesha North High School and worked in various jobs until he earned...

www.gmtoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
Greater Milwaukee Today

Christine R. Jordan, 71

Christine R. Jordan of Jackson passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at the Ivy Manor in West Bend at the age of 71 years. Christine was born on November 30, 1950, the daughter of the late Stephen Burgard and the late Gloria (nee Haas) Waldvogel. Christine was the...
JACKSON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Anthony (Tony) Ambrose Dabel

Feb. 2, 1938 - Jan. 5, 2022. Anthony (Tony) Ambrose Dabel, 83, was called home to his Savior on January 5, 2022. He passed away peacefully at AngelsGrace with his family by his side. Born to Herman and Agnes (Feuerstahler) Dabel on February 2, 1938. Tony was a longtime Waukesha...
WAUKESHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Warren Jay (‘Hans’) Herbrand

Warren Jay ('Hans') Herbrand, a lifelong Waukesha resident, died Friday, April 29, 2022, at Aurora at Home Zilber Family Hospice in Wauwatosa at the age of 81. He was born on August 5, 1940, in Waukesha, the son of Edward and Edna (nee Halwas) Herbrand. He graduated with a degree in applied mathematics and physics from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and began his career at Waukesha Engine as a mathematician and progressed through various engineering analysis positions with the advanced design/analytical department. He retired from Waukesha Engine in March 2003 as a senior analytical engineer after 40 years of service. He was respected within the company for his expert knowledge in torsional system vibrations, noise control, computer programming of engineered systems and PC user support for the engineering department.
WAUKESHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Lloyd M. Konrath

Lloyd M. Konrath of Hartford passed away peacefully on May 1, 2022, at the age of 83. Lloyd was born on September 16, 1938, in Allenton, son of Joseph and Loretta M. (nee Ruf) Konrath. Lloyd married the love of his life, Patricia (nee Beck), on November 7, 1964, at SS Peter and Paul Church in Milwaukee.
HARTFORD, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Owen, WI
Waukesha, WI
Obituaries
City
Florence, WI
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Obituaries
City
Waukesha, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Harold R. 'Hal' Kraus

Nov. 18, 1951 - April 28, 2022. Hal was called Home to the Lord on April 28, 2022, at the age of 70. Loving dad of Alan Kraus (Meredith Hilgart) of Greendale and Andy (Libby) Kraus of Huntersville, North Carolina. Proud grandpa of Kellen and Cora. Dear brother of Linda Kraus, Sandy (Hector) Hernandez, Joe Kraus and Janet (Chris) McFerren. Also remembered by his former wife, Deb Kehrmann. Further remembered by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
GREENDALE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy