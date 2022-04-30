ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlinville, IL

FRIDAY ROUNDUP: Rodgers powers McGivney to baseball win; Carlinville kickers edge Litchfield

By Pete Hayes
The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fO5IL_0fP6EMbi00
McGivney’s Jackson Rodgers (left) slugged a pair of home runs, had six RBIs and scored twice in his team's 15-0, four-inning win over Springfield Southeast on Friday. he is shown celebrating in a Class 1A regional game last season in Glen Carbon. (Greg Shashack / The Telegraph)

Jackson Rodgers led the offensive attack for the Griffins in a 15-0, four-inning victory over Springfield Southeast in Springfield. He slugged a pair of home runs, had six RBIs and scored twice.

McGivney's Jacob McKee had a homer and three RBIs and Daniel Gierer had a pair of hits, including a double and scored three runs for McGivney.

Gabe Smith hurled a four-inning one-hitter and had a hit and an RBI at the plate. Smith struck out eight and walked one in four innings.

McGivney is 21-3 on the season and was scheduled to play Alton Saturday.

East 14, Marquette 10 - On the artificial turf at Gordon Moore Park's Hopkins Field, Belleville East grabbed an early 8-0 lead, then held off the Explorers with three insurance runs in the sixth inning.

The Lancers scored eight runs in the first inning and added two more in the second to go up 10-3 after two innings. The Explorers rallied with five runs in the third inning, one in the fourth and two more in the fifth to get within one run at 11-10.

Marquette dropped to 17-9, while East ran its record on the season to 20-2.

Carlyle 9, EA-WR 5 - In Carlyle, the host Indians scored five runs in the fourth inning and went on to defeat East Alton-Wood River. The Indians also scored two runs in both the first inning and the sixth inning.

The Oilers scored three runs in the fifth inning and single runs in the second and the seventh.

EA-WR dropped to 3-18 overall.

GIRLS SOCCER

Carlinville 4, Litchfield 3 - Annabelle Hulin scored a pair of second-half goals and had a pair of first-half assists to help Carlnville get past Litchfield 4-3 in a South Central Conference girls soccer game Friday in Litchfield.

Carlinville led 2-0 at halftime on goals by Marlee Whitler and Mia Smith. Both goals were assisted by Hulin.

In the second half, Hulin scored  from an assist by Jessica Strubbe and got the eventual game-winning goal, assisted by Smith.

Carlinville is 9-5-1 overall and 4-2 in the conference. The Cavies are scheduled to play Monday at Greenville in SCC action.

The Telegraph

The Telegraph

Alton, IL
