ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucyrus, OH

OSHP patrol investigates fatal motorcycle crash

By Cris Belle
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EJvk2_0fP6ELiz00

BUCYRUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that happened at around 6 p.m. on Friday.

Cleveland police looking for missing endangered man

Bucyrus resident Alex J. Lawrence, 38, died after his motorcycle overturned and hit a utility pole on SR 103 in Cranberry Township in Crawford County , according to a release from the OSHP.

Police say he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Google warns Chrome users browser has been hacked

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 2

Related
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

7-month-old shot, killed in Ohio

TOLEDO (WJW) — A seven-month-old baby was killed after shots were fired into a vehicle being driven by her father Wednesday. According to Toledo Police reports, Desire Hughes was with her father, Jeremiah Hughes, 20, when occupants in another vehicle fired shots at their car. Desire Hughes was taken to the hospital but died as […]
TOLEDO, OH
WANE 15

Motorcycle crash leaves 2 seriously injured

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)– Fort Wayne police are investigating a crash that left two motorcyclists seriously injured. The accident occurred in Fort Wayne’s West Central neighborhood, around 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of West Washington Blvd. and Rockhill St. A Subaru Outback collided with the motorcycle, leaving the 2 motorcyclists with head injuries in serious […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
Crawford County, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Bucyrus, OH
Sports
City
Bucyrus, OH
Cleveland, OH
Accidents
State
Ohio State
Cleveland, OH
Crime & Safety
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Bucyrus, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Accidents
County
Crawford County, OH
Crawford County, OH
Crime & Safety
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

OSHP: Raid executed at Streetsboro scrap yard

STREETSBORO, Ohio (WJW) — Police cruisers and caution tape could be seen at a local scrap yard Wednesday morning into the afternoon. The Streetsboro Police Department and Ohio State Highway Patrol have reportedly executed a search warrant at Allen Alloys and Iron on OH-14. The search is taking place following an “ongoing investigation,” OSHP told […]
STREETSBORO, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Teenage girl dies after Mansfield shooting: Police

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WJW) – Mansfield police are investigating after a 16-year-old girl was killed in a shooting on Wednesday. Just before 9 a.m., officers were called to the scene in the 100 block of Stewart Avenue. In the 911 call, an unidentified female said to “please send police” before hanging up. When they got there, […]
MANSFIELD, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Cleveland Police#Traffic Accident#Oshp#Wjw#Fox 8 Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Found: Damon Williams

CLEVELAND (WJW) — FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find missing people in Ohio. Damon Williams is 25 years old. He was reported missing in Cleveland on April 2, but was reported found on April 27.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Google
WOWK 13 News

Skull found in KY in 2020 identified as missing OH man

JOHNSON COUNTY, KY (WOWK) -The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says human remains found in 2020 have been identified as a missing Ohio man. According to the JCSO, Johnson County Coroner, J.R. Frisby announced that a skull found in Johnson County on June 7, 2020 belonged to Ricky D. Boyd of South Point, Ohio. Boyd was […]
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY
WDTN

Ohio doctor back in jail on weapons charge

Ali Kooshkabadi, 39, was booked into jail Wednesday on a charge of weapons under disability. He was charged under a provision in the Ohio Revised Code that prohibits people who have mental health concerns from having access to a firearm.
CANFIELD, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

42K+
Followers
6K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy