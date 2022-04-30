OSHP patrol investigates fatal motorcycle crash
BUCYRUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that happened at around 6 p.m. on Friday.Cleveland police looking for missing endangered man
Bucyrus resident Alex J. Lawrence, 38, died after his motorcycle overturned and hit a utility pole on SR 103 in Cranberry Township in Crawford County , according to a release from the OSHP.
Police say he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.Google warns Chrome users browser has been hacked
Alcohol is not believed to be a factor.
The crash remains under investigation.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.
Comments / 2