OSHP patrol investigates fatal motorcycle crash

BUCYRUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that happened at around 6 p.m. on Friday.

Bucyrus resident Alex J. Lawrence, 38, died after his motorcycle overturned and hit a utility pole on SR 103 in Cranberry Township in Crawford County , according to a release from the OSHP.

Police say he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor.

The crash remains under investigation.

