1 woman dead, 1 wounded in River North shooting

By Judy Wang, Melissa Espana
WGN News
 3 days ago

CHICAGO — Two women were shot, one fatally, in River North following an argument early Saturday morning.

Chicago police said the two women were in a verbal altercation with a man on the 300 block of North State Street around 1 a.m. Saturday when the man retrieved a handgun and shot both women.

3-year-old girl dead after Bronzeville fire

One of the women, 26, was shot in the chest and taken to Northwestern Medical Center in critical condition and was pronounced dead shortly after.

The second woman, 31, was shot in the left thigh and taken to the same hospital in good condition.

No one has been taken into custody and the incident is under investigation.

WGN News

WGN News

