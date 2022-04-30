ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

Rt. 50 lane closed for hours after truck boom hits Expressway overpass

By Joseph P. Smith, Vineland Daily Journal
Daily Journal
Daily Journal
 3 days ago

HAMILTON  – A truck's elevated aerial lift struck an overpass of the Atlantic City Expressway Friday, closing part of Route 50 for about four hours Friday, according to township police.

No one was injured, but the southbound lane of Route 50 was shut to clear debris and allow investigators to work.

The incident took place around 11:30 a.m. Friday and involved a 2005 Mack truck driven by 37-year-old Johnathan Norton of Hammonton. His truck was traveling south on Route 50, police said.

More: Atlantic Cape announces Distinguished Alumni Award honorees & other Atlantic County news

More: DiDonato’s Easter EGGspress & Storybook Land set to open and more Atlantic County news

"As the vehicle approached the Atlantic City Expressway, the proper clearance was not established and the boom struck the face of the overpass, along with numerous elevated concrete supports," according to a police statement.

Police said Norton was issued a summons for careless driving. The issuing of a ticket does not mean the recipient is necessarily guilty.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J2hcl_0fP6CNYr00

The state Department of Transportation and South Jersey Transportation Authority responded to inspect the overpass supports for structural integrity, police said.

Joe Smith is a N.E. Philly native transplanted to South Jersey more than 30 years ago, keeping an eye now on government in South Jersey. He is a former editor and current senior staff writer for The Daily Journal in Vineland, Courier-Post in Cherry Hill, and the Burlington County Times.

Have a tip? Reach out at jsmith@thedailyjournal.com . Help support local journalism with a subscription.

This article originally appeared on Vineland Daily Journal: Rt. 50 lane closed for hours after truck boom hits Expressway overpass

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Dunkin' Donuts Facing Another Lawsuit From Customer: Report

Dunkin' Donuts is again being sued by a New Jersey resident purportedly burned by hot coffee. This time, though, the alleged victim is blaming a faulty cupholder, NJ Advance Media reports. Samantha Picklo suffered second- and third-degree burns when the coffees that a worker placed in the cardboard drink holder...
LAW
Daily Voice

Driver Killed In Horrific Turnpike Crash Was 'Determined To Succeed'

The death of a 41-year-old Bayonne woman who was ejected then run over by a tractor trailer last weekend on the New Jersey Turnpike has left those who knew her reeling. Olga Armijo was heading north in a Toyota Corolla when she was struck by a Honda Accord around 4:15 a.m. Sunday, April 24 near milepost 105.9 in Newark, New Jersey State Police Trooper Charles Marchan said.
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

'Daddy Jumped Out The Window' 3-Year-Old Tells Police In PA

A Pennsylvania man wanted for a parole violation barricaded himself with his 3-year-old son before jumping out a window, police say. Lower Allen Township police were called to assist the US Marshal Fugitive Task Force after Bennie Chisolm, 29, of Harrisburg, barricaded himself in the 2100 block of Cedar Run Drive, shortly before 10 a.m. on Apr. 4, the department said in a release.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Vineland, NJ
City
Atlantic City, NJ
City
Hamilton Township, NJ
City
Cherry Hill, NJ
Atlantic City, NJ
Traffic
City
Hammonton, NJ
Daily Voice

Woman Shot Dead At Car Wash In South Jersey: Prosecutor

A 28-year-old woman was found fatally shot last in the parking lot of a self-service car wash, authorities said. Palmyra police were called to the Hot Wet & Wax establishment at approximately 10:45 p.m. Monday April 18 on Filmore Street for a report of an unconscious female who was bleeding, according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Palmyra Police Chief Meghan Campbell.
PALMYRA, NJ
Daily Voice

Multiple Horse-Buggies Involved In Crash In PA: Dispatch

Horses and people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in central Pennsylvania on Monday, Apr. 18, according to emergency dispatchers. Two horse-and-buggies and a vehicle collided at the intersection of Cains and Buena Vista roads in Salisbury Township, shortly before 9:30 p.m., a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications says. One...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlantic City Expressway#Rt#The Daily Journal#Courier Post
Daily Voice

40-Year-Old Killed In Head-On Hudson Valley Crash

A man from the region was killed in a head-on crash with a tractor-trailer.The crash took place in Ulster County in Kingston on Route 28 around 4 p.m., Tuesday, April 26.An investigation revealed that a 2006 Subaru Legacy, driven by Ulster County resident Tramayne Holmes, age 40, of the hamlet of M…
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Travel Maven

10 of the Most Incredible Views in New Jersey

It comes without surprise that the state of New Jersey has a ton of beautiful views to behold. From the coastline in the east to the state parks and forests to the west. The Garden State is full of hidden gems.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
Daily Voice

Shooting Reported In South Jersey (DEVELOPING)

A shooting was reported in Cumberland County, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The shooting occurred at about 8 a.m. on Wednesday, April 27 on the 400 block of West Chestnut Avenue in Buena Vista, initial reports said. No other details were immediately available. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to sign...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Officers Jump Into Delaware River To Rescue Driver From Flipped Car

A woman whose car plunged into the Delaware River and was subsequently rescued by a nearby boaters and police who jumped in the water remains critical, authorities said. Gloucester City Police Detective Sgt. Carlos Depoder, Officer Sean Garland and Officer John Bryszewski, Jr. dove into the river to help extricate the woman, whose car was upside down, around 1:10 p.m. Thursday, April 28, local police said.
GLOUCESTER CITY, NJ
WPXI Pittsburgh

Search for missing crew member in Delaware River suspended

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — The Coast Guard has suspended a search of the Delaware River between Pennsylvania and New Jersey for a crew member missing off a ship. Officials of the Coast Guard’s 5th District said the 590-foot Singapore-flagged bulk carrier Weco Josefine reported at about 7 a.m. Saturday that a crew member was no longer on the vessel.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

SEPTA Train Rapist Arrested: Reports

A man accused of raping a victim Sunday, April 24 on SEPTA's Broad Steet Line in Philadelphia has been arrested, CBS3 reports. Quinetz Adams, 28, was also charged with indecent exposure in two other incidents, one of which happened at a city probation office, the outlet says. He was reportedly...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Journal

Daily Journal

1K+
Followers
282
Post
155K+
Views
ABOUT

TheDailyJournal.com covers the latest news in South Jersey including Cumberland, Atlantic and Gloucester Counties along with regional coverage of New Jersey.

 http://thedailyjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy