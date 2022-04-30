Inclusive Capital Spots Multiple Opportunities for Upside With an Active ESG Focus at Verra

Electric cars, trucks and buses have revolutionized their markets in recent years. Up next: electric boats. With a market that analysts project will more than double to $7.8 billion by 2028, electric boats promise now-familiar benefits: reducing powerboats' impact on the environment while offering a quieter ride without any smell of fumes. Some of the tradeoffs may sound familiar, too — critics argue that the amount of energy required to power a watercraft makes it difficult for them to reach high speeds or travel long distances.

