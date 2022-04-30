ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Inclusive Capital Spots Multiple Opportunities for Upside With an Active ESG Focus at Verra

By Kenneth Squire, CNBC
NBC New York
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCompany: Verra Mobility (VRRM) Business: Verra Mobility operates through two segments: (i) Commercial Services: the market-leading provider of automated toll and violations management and title and registration solutions to rental car companies, fleet management companies, municipalities, school districts and violation issuing authorities; and (ii) Government Solutions: works with local government agencies...

www.nbcnewyork.com

Comments / 0

Related
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capital Investments#Capitalism#Esg#Title And Registration#Toll Roads#Verra Mobility#Valueact#Inclusive
NBC New York

Charlie Munger Says the Robinhood Trading App Is Justly ‘Unraveling' for ‘Disgusting' Practices

Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman Charlie Munger blasted stock trading app Robinhood on Saturday, saying the company is now "unraveling." "It's so easy to overdo a good idea. ... Look what happened to Robinhood from its peak to its trough. Wasn't that pretty obvious that something like that was going to happen?" Munger said at Berkshire Hathaway's annual shareholder meeting Saturday.
CELL PHONES
NBC New York

Electric Boats Built by GM and Former SpaceX Engineers Could Be the Next Big Thing – Take a Look

Electric cars, trucks and buses have revolutionized their markets in recent years. Up next: electric boats. With a market that analysts project will more than double to $7.8 billion by 2028, electric boats promise now-familiar benefits: reducing powerboats' impact on the environment while offering a quieter ride without any smell of fumes. Some of the tradeoffs may sound familiar, too — critics argue that the amount of energy required to power a watercraft makes it difficult for them to reach high speeds or travel long distances.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NBC New York

Fears of a Fed Mistake Grow as This Week's Anticipated Interest Rate Hike Looms

Markets expect the Federal Reserve on Wednesday to announce a half-percentage point increase in its benchmark interest rate. Fears are growing over how aggressive the central bank will have to be to tame inflation. "A recession at this stage is almost inevitable," former Fed vice chair Roger Ferguson told CNBC.
BUSINESS
NBC New York

India's Green Hydrogen Rush Lures Companies But Hurdles Remain

The Modi government has announced a national green hydrogen policy with a target of producing 5 million tons per annum by 2030. It provides tax breaks and allots land to set up plants. Water and cheap power are the two important resources needed to become a global green hydrogen player....
ENERGY INDUSTRY
NBC New York

Home Affordability Is Nearly the Worst on Record as Mortgage Rates Spike

The average rate on the popular 30-year fixed started this year at 3.29% and hit 5.55% on Monday, according to Mortgage News Daily. The vast majority, 95%, of the 100 largest U.S. housing markets are now less affordable than their long-term levels, up from just 6% at the start of the Covid pandemic, according to Black Knight data.
BUSINESS
NBC New York

Op-Ed: It's Time for the World Bank to Get Back to the Business of Doing Business

The following commentary is co-authored by Curtis S. Chin, former U.S. ambassador to the Asian Development Bank and inaugural Asia Fellow of the Milken Institute, and Abhinav Seetharaman, a graduate student at Harvard Kennedy School and former Princeton-Asia-Fellow at the Milken Institute in Singapore. The conclusion of the World Bank...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy