ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

DaBaby Facing Felony Battery Charges For Attacking Property Manager: Report

By Lawrencia Grose
hotnewhiphop.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis past week hasn't been pleasant for DaBaby. Between getting into a physical altercation with his artist and being forced to re-live the shooting incident he was involved in back in 2018, the North Carolina native has been trending heavily for his mishaps. Now, just as things began to...

www.hotnewhiphop.com

Comments / 0

Related
Complex

DaBaby’s Lawyers Say Video of Deadly Walmart Shooting Backs Up Self-Defense Claim

DaBaby’s legal team has responded to recent claims that new footage of his fatal shooting of a 19-year-old at a North Carolina Walmart contradicts his self-defense claim. Per TMZ, the rapper’s lawyers denied that the Rolling Stone-published surveillance footage, which was previously unseen, contradicts his self-defense narrative. Drew Findling, and Marissa Goldberg, who both represent DaBaby, said the footage of the shooting was reviewed by prosecutors back in 2018. They deduced that DaBaby, whose real name is Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, did act in self-defense.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dababy
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Complex

Grandmother and Mother Charged With Murder After Telling 4-Year-Old to Drink Bottle of Whiskey

Louisiana police are investigating the death of four-year-old China Record, who died after her family allegedly forced her to drink a bottle of alcohol. According to the Advocate, the incident occurred Thursday morning in Baton Rouge, after the child’s grandmother and mom caught her taking a sip of 80-proof whiskey. Police documents state the two women became angry at the girl and decided to teach her a lesson. The grandmother, identified as 53-year-old Roxanne Record, then allegedly forced the child to finish the bottle as the girl’s mother, 29-year-old Kadjah Record, watched. The victim’s siblings told investigators the bottle was “over half full.”
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Property Manager#Violent Crime#Tmz
WUSA9

Man attempted to murder his ex-girlfriend's mother; he's sentenced to 40 years in prison

A man from La Plata, Maryland was sentenced to 40 years in prison on Thursday for attempting to murder his ex-girlfriend’s mother back in 2019. Deon Johnson, 26, was sentenced to 40 years in prison for attempted second-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault, fourth-degree burglary and Failure to comply with Peace Order. Johnson also received 15 years of suspended time and will have supervised probation for five years.
The Independent

Victim of the ‘Happy Face Killer’ identified after 30-year mystery

A victim of serial killer Kieth Hunter Jesperson has been identified nearly 30 years after her body was found near a California highway.On Monday, Clara County authorities said the body of Patricia Skiple of Colton, Oregon, was the woman found in 1993 on California State Route 152.She was known only as “Blue Pacheco” because of the colour of her clothing, authorities said, but was only recently identified with the help of DNA technology.Jesperson, who was known as the “Happy Face Killer” because of his smiley drawings to local newspapers, confessed to killing a woman on the same highway along with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Oxygen

Suzanne Morphew's Daughters Stand By Father Barry Following Dismissal Of Murder Charges

The daughters of Barry Morphew are standing by his side after murder charges were dismissed in the case of their missing mother. Macy and Mallory Morphew walked hand-in-hand with their father following Tuesday’s decision to dismiss the case, in which Barry Morphew had been charged with the presumed murder of his wife, Suzanne Morphew, as reported by The Gazette. The Morphew daughters, who initially sounded the alarm when they couldn’t get ahold of their mother on Mother's Day 2020, joined their father as he walked from the Fremont County, Colorado courthouse a free man.
FREMONT COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
hotnewhiphop.com

The Man Accused Of Killing Jam Master Jay Wants Murder Charges Thrown Out

One of the men accused of killing Jam Master Jay over two decades ago is asking that the murder charges be thrown out. Karl Jordan, Jr. is arguing that the government violated his constitutional right to due process by waiting almost 20 years to take him to court, per Billboard.

Comments / 0

Community Policy