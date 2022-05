NORTON (CBS) – The New England Rodeo could be considered as the best kept secret in the area. Located in Norton, the grounds are currently used to make sure the livestock are fed. In less than two weeks, the venue will turn into a weekly bull riding and barrel racing competition “We usually have an average of attendance of 800 people. We have the stands filled, we have contestants, the energy is alive,” New England Rodeo producer Kelly Pina said. “We usually have a youth drill team start it off. We have our mini bronc riders, our junior bull riders. We have...

NORTON, MA ・ 24 MINUTES AGO