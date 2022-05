While it was a great weekend for five former Michigan football players, it wasn’t that great for others. The 2022 NFL draft was a little more jam-packed than usual, thanks to players staying on for an extra year due to the 2020 COVID-19 eligibility exception. Thus, some who might have been drafted in normal years found themselves waiting by a phone that never rang. Those players will certainly get opportunities as undrafted free agents, but entering your NFL career fighting to make a roster without a contract is an uphill battle no one wants.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO