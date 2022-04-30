How a Toledo nonprofit is slowly fixing up the Old South End neighborhood

One of a series

Chris Amato constantly taps the brakes and points out the window on a recent drive through Toledo's Old South End neighborhood.

“New roof, siding. New roof, siding," he said, easing his Honda Civic down Western Avenue. "We’ve been doing that consistently to all these houses.”

Farther along his route, Mr. Amato, president and chief executive of the Historic South Initiative, gestures to several grassy lots where houses were demolished, then to a rebuilt porch and foundation, then to a duplex the nonprofit plans to renovate.

Historic South first focused on just four blocks of the neighborhood, one of the city's oldest, when it was founded seven years ago. Now the organization is gradually expanding its housing projects outward, and spending more money on commercial redevelopment, workforce, and education initiatives.

“People are now getting to know who we are,” said Carl Wagner, chairman of Historic South's board, noting the group has fielded a growing number of inquiries about buying its rehabbed houses or obtaining help with repairs. But he cautioned, "to make this neighborhood a destination for someone, there's still a lot more work to do.”

Historic South's leaders believe their model for kickstarting a revival in the Old South End could be taken to other Toledo neighborhoods where businesses left and homes fell into disrepair. So far the nonprofit has helped fix up about 100 occupied homes. Ten full rehabs of formerly vacant homes are either completed or underway.

By the time the group is finished in about a decade, Mr. Amato said its goal is to preserve 700 homes in the neighborhood, an area bounded by the Anthony Wayne Trail, the Maumee River, and I-75.

“It’s really a standard that I’d love to see the rest of the city follow,” said District 3 Councilman Theresa Gadus. She said she is impressed with the nonprofit's methodical "block by block" approach.

For decades the city of Toledo took a more scattered approach to improving its housing stock, rather than concentrating resources in individual neighborhoods, said Paul Toth, president of ConnecToledo and a Historic South board member. Most neighborhoods in the city have not seen grassroots housing nonprofits for about 15 years, he noted, since the city's numerous community development corporations collapsed amid financial problems and scandal.

But a more targeted approach to housing redevelopment appears to be underway. The city earmarked certain neighborhoods — including the Old South End — that will receive a greater share of federal Community Development Block Grant funding. It adopted a 10-year housing plan that calls for more "neighborhood empowerment" in general, plus multiplying community organizations and routing new funding sources to them.

Historic South officials said their nonprofit was modeled after a 1990s project that took place in Atlanta's East Lake neighborhood, and has since inspired copycats around the country. Bill Boeschenstein, Owens Corning's former CEO, heard about the East Lake Foundation and thought it could be replicated in Toledo.

In Atlanta, the crime-ridden and crumbling East Lake housing project was transformed thanks to philanthropist and developer, Tom Cousins. Working with other community leaders and nonprofits, his nonprofit created new mixed-income housing , bought up an adjacent golf course that ultimately helped fund the improvements, and helped open a new YMCA, charter school, and grocery store.

Historic South similarly has aspirations beyond housing. A few years ago it helped fund and plan Danny Thomas Park, which features a turf baseball and soccer field. It plans to remodel a former chiropractor on Broadway Street, the main artery through the neighborhood, and also is seeking state funds to buy a nearby strip center that has fallen on tough times. Officials hope to open a business incubator there.

Mr. Amato said the nonprofit also plans to increase the number of educational options in the neighborhood. It formed a partnership with Mosaic Ministries of South Toledo and recently remodeled a former Catholic school building.

But Historic South's most visible work remains housing repairs and rehabs.

The nonprofit helped Sabina Elizondo, a 30-year resident of the neighborhood, get new windows, a new roof, and siding last year. Standing on her front porch on a recent afternoon, the 77-year-old pointed down her street to a cluster of other homes with new roofs, new siding, or both. The street was repaved not long ago, too.

“Look at our street now – looks like a suburb,” Ms. Elizondo said, laughing.

Next door, workers were erecting drywall inside a formerly vacant home that had to be completely gutted. Not long ago, Ms. Elizondo said "prostitutes, pimps and drug addicts" were frequenting the home. Now, she said it looked "100 percent better" with its new roof, blue siding and white trim.

Ms. Elizondo, who lives alone with her dog, said more repairs are needed on her house, inside and out. But the "facelift," completed a year ago, has helped her feel much better about it.

“When your house looks bad, you don’t have that ambition to come out and sit, and just enjoy the scenery," she said. "It’s a great, great improvement.”

Other Toledo neighborhoods that have begun mapping out similar revitalization efforts include Garfield and Junction. Joaquin Cintrón Vega, Lucas Metropolitan Housing's president, said such projects must include more facets of neighborhood development than just housing, and incorporate a central tenet of reducing the concentration of poverty.

The long-term goal, he said, should be transforming such neighborhoods into "mixed-income communities of choice" — meaning places where people with varied backgrounds and jobs opt to settle. LMH is leading an effort to revitalize the McClinton Nunn public housing development and surrounding Junction neighborhood.

Mr. Amato — a former teacher, lawyer, and chief development officer at Central Catholic High School — said the Historic South model could be used elsewhere in the city, though he noted it requires a big fund-raising "engine."

The group has steadily grown in each year of its existence, last year raising approximately $750,000 in donations, he said, including large checks from donors outside the area. It has also tapped state funding sources, such as through the Ohio Department of Health, which recently provided a $1 million grant tied to lead abatement and home rehabilitation.

Mr. Amato, 70, said his nonprofit won't be around forever. It shouldn't be, if it succeeds in bringing new life to the Old South End.

“I see us maybe 10 more years, and poof. Gone,” he said.

This is part of a series of stories on affordable housing in Toledo. Read the earlier stories here , here and here .