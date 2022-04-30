Federal funding for Baltimore City: How will it help the crime fight?

WASHINGTON — DC Police have announced the arrest of a 13-year-old boy from Northeast who allegedly went on a crime spree over the past month, committing various offenses between March 27 and as recently as Tuesday. Police did not release the boy's name due to his age, however, he...
The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
Javier Sanchez Mendoza Jr., 24, allegedly recruited a Mexican migrant laborer bound for farm work in Georgia, brought her to live with him in his mobile home in Jesup, and repeatedly raped her for more than a year after making her believe they’d somehow been married, according to the feds.
A student who went missing from the Jackson State University campus nearly a week ago has been spotted on surveillance video in Richmond, Virginia. Jackson State University Police Chief Herman Horton confirmed that Kamillah Fipps, 21, had been spotted on video footage at a small Richmond restaurant on Friday, April 22.
The recent murder of a Maryland rapper proved to be quite hard on his family, but they made sure that his final performance was an everlasting one by erecting his dead body up at a nightclub and hosting a funeral service so that all his loyal loved ones could pay their final respects face-to-face.
Click here to read the full article. Leniz Escobar — a Long Island woman who earned the nickname “La Diablita” after luring several young men into a deadly MS-13 ambush — was convicted on all charges against her on Monday, April 11.
Escobar was charged with multiple counts of racketeering tied to predicate acts of murder, conspiracy to murder rival gang members, murder in aid of racketeering, and obstruction of justice (she pleaded not guilty to all charges). She is awaiting sentencing and faces up to life in prison.
The incident took place in 2017 when Escobar was 17. Prosecutors accused her...
Gov. Larry Hogan signed more than 100 pieces of legislation into law Thursday, including raising the legal age to marry in Maryland. The new law raising Maryland’s minimum marriage age from 15 to 17, and gives underage brides and grooms extra hoops to jump through before they can tie the knot.
WASHINGTON — Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert Contee III says a 23-year-old man from Fairfax, Virginia, is the person suspected in a quadruple shooting in Northwest D.C. Friday afternoon that left two adults in critical condition and injured a 12-year-old girl. Contee identified the man Monday as Raymond Spencer.
WASHINGTON — Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) fatally shot an armed woman wearing a Special Police Officer (SPO) uniform in Northwest D.C. who allegedly shot another woman before police arrived, according to MPD's Internal Affairs Bureau. An investigation determined that the woman shot and killed, 42-year-old Erica Graham, was not a licensed SPO in D.C., police said.
A man from Prince George's County has been arrested in connection with a homicide earlier this year, authorities said. Malique Harden, 21, of Suiltand, is charged with the shooting death of 58-year-old Michael Hawkins of Washington DC, Prince George's County Police said. Harden shot and killed Hawkins during a robbery...
A teenager girl is being charged as an adult after helping a 19-year-old shooter plan his daytime attack in Prince George's County, authorities said. Davon Andre Dreddon Jr, 19, of Columbia, and a 17-year-old girl got into a fight with another individual that resulted in Dredden firing multiple shots at the victim on 8th Street around 1 p.m. Monday, April 11, Laurel police said.
A Florida Proud Boys member is accused of pepper spraying a police officer during the Capitol riot, and then threatening an FBI agent who was investigating his role in the January 6 attack. Barry Bennett Ramey, 38, is also accused in Department of Justice documents of being a member of...
Baltimore City Police are investigating a double homicide that occurred at around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday morning in the 4200 block of Audrey Avenue. Police report one of the men is 30 years old, but they have not released the age of the second victim. Investigators got the call to the...
Numerous of recordings taken of people without their knowledge were recovered from the home of a deceased Baltimore County music instructor, authorities said. Scott Tiemann, 46, taught music lessons at several schools in the area as well as at his Pikesville home up until his death, Baltimore Count…
It’s almost a strangely routine detail: only hours before allegedly opening fire on the Edmund Burke School in Van Ness on Friday afternoon, suspected gunman Raymond Spencer bought two microwavable meals at a nearby supermarket. That revelation is among the tidbits that D.C. police are piecing together about Spencer’s...
