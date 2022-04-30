ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

'My mom was my hero': Baltimore City dedicates street to slain Officer Keona Holley

 4 days ago

Holding candles and standing together with tears in their eyes, Baltimore leaders, residents and family members and friends of Officer Keona Holley gathered Friday night to honor her life and legacy. Two men fatally shot Holley in an ambush in December while she sat in her patrol car working...

