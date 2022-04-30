ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Sentenced In 2019 Hate Crime Case

SFGate
 3 days ago

MARTINEZ (BCN) A Concord man was sentenced Friday in a 2019 hate crime case that centered on comments the man made on a video game site, according to the Contra Costa District Attorney's Office. Ross Anthony Farca was sentenced to five years and eight months with one year to...

www.sfgate.com

KTVU FOX 2

Relatives of Oakland homicide victims demand justice

OAKLAND, Calif. - Relatives of victims gunned down in unsolved cases gathered at the Oakland Police Department on Friday to grieve together and demand justice. "We don’t want this to grow as a larger group," said Jasmine Hardison, flanked by more than a dozen other family members of homicide victims in the department's lobby.
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
Person
Adolf Hitler
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
KRON4 News

Santa Rosa traffic stop leads to gun, drug bust

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — A traffic stop in Santa Rosa Thursday led to a seizure of guns and drugs, and the arrests of four people. The Santa Rosa Police Department said an officer pulled a car over for an illegal window tint around 11:00 p.m. near State Farm Drive and Cleveland Avenue and smelled […]
OK! Magazine

Santa Fe Sheriff Believes Nobody Is 'Off The Hook' For 'Rust' Shooting After Alec Baldwin Claims To Be 'Exonerated'

The Santa Fe Sheriff doesn't believe Alec Baldwin is out of the woods just yet in regards to the ongoing investigation into Halyna Hutchins' death on the Rust film set. The late 42-year-old cinematographer was killed while on set of the Western film in October 2021 after the actor, 63, fired a prop gun that contained live rounds. While multiple individuals involved in the production of the film — including Baldwin, the film's assistant director David Halls, armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed and more — have been questioned about their apparent roles in the fatal mishap, the Santa Fe Sheriff's Department doesn't...
Complex

Pooh Shiesty Will Be on Three-Year Supervised Release Following Prison

Pooh Shiesty will face additional limitations after he carries out his upcoming 63-month prison stint. TMZ reports that the Memphis native will be on supervised release for three years and that during that time, he won’t be permitted to see his co-defendants or gang members. Additionally, his parole officer will be allowed to occasionally look through Pooh’s property—and he has been directed to go to a drug and alcohol treatment program.
SFGate

Member of a Lake County fire department arrested in arson case

LAKE COUNTY — A 20-year-old member of a fire department in Lake County has been arrested for allegedly setting two fires in Yates Township. According to a news release from the Lake County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to two separate fires Wednesday, April 27. A Michigan Department of Natural Resources conservation officer discovered the first fire on 80th Street. The second fire occurred a few hours later on Queens Highway, near 80th Street.
NBC Bay Area

2 Stabbed, Others Pepper Sprayed at Lake Cunningham Park in San Jose: Police

Two people were stabbed and at least three others were pepper sprayed during a large fight at Lake Cunningham Park in San Jose Sunday evening, according to police. Police responded to the park at about 5 p.m. and determined a female, who has yet to be identified, stabbed two people. The victims suffered non-life threatening injuries and were transported to local hospitals.
