New Brunswick, NJ

Rutgers Hall of Fame women's basketball coach C. Vivian Stringer announces retirement after 50 seasons

By Alexa Philippou
ESPN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLegendary women's basketball pioneer C. Vivian Stringer is retiring after 50 years and 1,055 wins as a head coach, she announced Saturday. Stringer, a Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer, guided her teams to 28 NCAA tournament appearances and four Final Four berths across her storied career at Cheyney State, Iowa...

