Fayetteville, AR

Delce dazzles, No. 5 Arkansas softball team romps South Carolina

By University of Arkansas
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Early and efficient offense combined with Chenise Delce’s second-consecutive shutout fueled No. 5 Arkansas to a 12-0 (5) victory in its series opener against South Carolina Friday night at Bogle Park. The Razorbacks improve to 37-8 and push their SEC record to 15-4 (.789),...

