Tom Brady’s age and longevity means there are a lot of remarkable stats about how he compares to other NFL players. One that emerged Sunday might be the best of all, though. Brady has officially been an NFL player for longer than one of his teammates has been alive. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected defensive tackle Logan Hall with the No. 33 pick. He was born on April 22, 2000, six days after Brady was drafted by the New England Patriots.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO