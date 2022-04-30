Man in critical condition after being rescued from Nashville house fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An investigation is underway after a man was rescued from a house fire early Saturday morning in Nashville.

Crews with the Nashville Fire Department were dispatched to the 3200 block of Crowe Drive just after 2 a.m. on Saturday morning in response to a reported house fire. According to Nashville Fire Department, once on scene fire personnel noticed smoke coming from the front door of a home and made an aggressive interior attack on the fire that was in the basement area.

While conducting a search of the basement area, crews discovered a male who was unresponsive and not breathing, according to the Nashville Fire Department. The male was removed from the home and personnel performed CPR as the man was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in critical condition.

American Red Cross is assisting aid to the displaced residents. An investigation to determine the cause of the fire remains ongoing.

This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

