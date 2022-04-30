ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Mother, son plead guilty in Mississippi welfare misspending

By Associated Press
 3 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A mother and son who ran a nonprofit group and an education company in Mississippi has pleaded guilty to state charges of misusing public money intended to help some of the poorest people in the nation.

In court Tuesday, Nancy New and Zachary New acknowledged spending welfare grant money on lavish gifts.

That included first-class airfare for John Davis, executive director of the state Department of Human Services from 2016 to 2019.

Nancy New and Zachary New agreed to testify against others in what the state auditor has called Mississippi’s largest public corruption case in decades.

Davis is among those facing state charges.

Aunt Janet
2d ago

And you wonder why MS. is one if not the poorest states in the union! Has Bret Farve returned the money that was embezzled for him to "speak" at said event?!

