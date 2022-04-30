Mother, son plead guilty in Mississippi welfare misspending

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A mother and son who ran a nonprofit group and an education company in Mississippi has pleaded guilty to state charges of misusing public money intended to help some of the poorest people in the nation.

In court Tuesday, Nancy New and Zachary New acknowledged spending welfare grant money on lavish gifts.

That included first-class airfare for John Davis, executive director of the state Department of Human Services from 2016 to 2019.

Nancy New and Zachary New agreed to testify against others in what the state auditor has called Mississippi’s largest public corruption case in decades.

Davis is among those facing state charges.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.