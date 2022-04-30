MH girls tie soccer match at Greenwood

For the second year in a row, the Helena boys and girls soccer teams will both be in the second round of the playoffs after big wins on Friday, April 29. Despite being 7 miles apart, the result was the same for both teams in their opening-round matchups as the girls took down Benjamin Russell 7-1 at home and the boys notched a 4-1 road win against Stanhope Elmore.

HELENA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO