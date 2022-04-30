MH girls tie soccer match at Greenwood

RAINBOW CITY — Evans Sizemore could not have predicted what transpired Saturday. The Westbrook Christian senior reminisced on how the program was in his first year when he started playing soccer at the school as a freshman. That Warriors team played a JV schedule in 2019. Flash forward four...
The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association announced brackets for the 2022 high school soccer playoffs.
First-round matchups will begin Monday and Tuesday across the state. Championships are set for Friday, May 13 and Saturday, May 14. If a west team is in a championship match this year, the game will be on the...
For the second year in a row, the Helena boys and girls soccer teams will both be in the second round of the playoffs after big wins on Friday, April 29. Despite being 7 miles apart, the result was the same for both teams in their opening-round matchups as the girls took down Benjamin Russell 7-1 at home and the boys notched a 4-1 road win against Stanhope Elmore.
For the first time in four years the Bartlesville High boys soccer team is going playoff fishing. The Bruins (9-5) will drop their hook in the water and try to come up with a big one when they travel next Tuesday to Tulsa to take on Union in the Class 6A Sweet 16. Starting time is 8 p.m.
FARMINGTON — Several high school baseball and softball teams will prepare to hit the road this week in preparation for state tournaments, but for the Aztec High School baseball and softball squads, the competition will be coming to face them.
On Sunday, the New Mexico Activities Association announced brackets and schedules for most of the upcoming state tournaments, with only a few outstanding regular season games still to be determined.
Cameron Yoe’s Brandi Drake got a good look at the back of the Fairfield 4x100-meter relay team on the final exchange. Then Drake went and caught them. Drake passed Fairfield anchor leg Na’Kayla Conner less than five meters from the finish line, giving the Lady Yoe the Class 3A Region 3 title on Saturday afternoon at Midway’s Panther Stadium.
The AHSAA state baseball tournament continues this weekend with the second round of the Class 7A playoffs and quarterfinal play in Class 1A-6A.
Each round of the playoffs is best-of-three.
Here are the results and pairings for teams in the Gadsden area.
Postseason play is in full swing for Classes 1A-4A as regional tournaments kick off around the state Thursday. Class 5A and 6A are finishing up their regular season this week with conference titles and playoff spots still up for grabs in every conference. SBLive Class 6A Super 7 1. ...
