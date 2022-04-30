ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

This top-rated knife set is 74% off and great for any cooking lover

By StackCommerce
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QWQuI_0fP67WpO00

After cooking at home a lot more often over the last two years, we bet mom could use some upgrades in the kitchen. This Mother’s Day , if you want to gift her with tools that will make whipping up tasty meals a delight, the Seido Japanese Master Chef Knife Set makes an amazing gift. These premium knives will impress your mama without putting a big dent in your wallet. Get an eight-piece set for $99.99, or really make an impression and snag the set with a gorgeous gift box for $139.99.

The Seido Japanese Master Chef Knife Set proves that good-quality knives don’t have to be super expensive.

Seido Japanese Master Chef Knife Set (8 Pieces) , $100, original price: $399

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oqEuX_0fP67WpO00

Buy Now

These tools are the best and most affordable high-quality kitchen knives on the market, made with strong high-carbon stainless steel that gives you the best of both worlds. Enjoy sharp edge retention and durability with a high carbon content than other “premium” knives you’ll find elsewhere.

What sets Seido knives apart? Western-style knives have edge angles of 25 degrees, while the Seido Japanese knives have a more acute 15-degree angle that provides a sharper cutting face. Even the most casual cooks will notice the difference between chopping and dicing with Seido.

This set includes eight integral pieces: an 8″ Chef Knife, an 8″ Slicing Knife, an 8″ Bread Knife, a 7″ Cleaver, a 7″ Santoku Knife, a 5″ Santoku Knife, a 6″ Boning Knife and a 3.5″ Paring Knife. You’ll also have the option to just purchase the knives set or get the knives with a beautiful gift box.

Customers are loving the Seido set. Happy user Sterling raved, “Very nice set. The knives are sharp and look good. Well made. Fits the hand very well and are easy to use.”

Make moms life easier by giving her the right tools to cook up delicious meals. Get the Seido Japanese Master Chef Knife Set for $99.99 , or buy the set with a gift box for $139.99 .

Shop more Mother’s Day deals and use code SHIP4FREE to get free shipping.

Prices subject to change.

Comments / 0

Related
Parade

40 Homemade Egg Noodle Recipes That Go Way Beyond Tuna Casserole and Stroganoff

I’m not sure egg noodles get the attention they deserve. Egg noodles are typically the first choice of noodle in dishes like stroganoff and chicken noodle soup, but they are also a great choice in casseroles and stews. These noodles cook up fairly quickly and are very versatile. Egg noodles are even terrific as a simple buttered noodle for picky kids and they can be so much more—as you’ll see with our collection of 40 best egg noodle recipes.
RECIPES
The Kitchn

Made In’s Constantly Sold-Out Saucier Now Comes In a New Size That’s Perfect for Every Day

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Even small kitchen tools can make huge impacts on your cooking routine, whether it’s an 8″ nonstick fry pan for your morning eggs or a handheld garlic slicer to revolutionize your food prep. Now, Made In, the editor-loved direct-to-consumer brand behind some of our favorite skillets, knives, and tableware, has just launched one of their most popular cookware items in a new, smaller size. And trust us when we say that it will quickly become a part of your everyday cooking because of its handy size and premium-quality design.
LIFESTYLE
The Kitchn

Misen’s New Nonstick Cookware Line Includes a Revamped Version of Its Best-Selling Skillet

One kitchen brand that our editors reach for over and over again in their own kitchens is Misen. Whether it’s the chef’s knife that I gave my family for the holidays last year or the roasting pan that doubles as a flawless baking sheet for our senior commerce editor, Danielle, we firmly believe that you can’t go wrong with a few Misen upgrades in your kitchen. Now, Misen has pulled out all the stops with a huge announcement that launches today: a new line of nonstick cookware.
LIFESTYLE
Taste Of Home

How to Store Potatoes and Onions the Right Way

You know that spuds should never be kept in the refrigerator. But it’s easy to think that potatoes and onions should be stored together in the pantry. Here’s the truth—storing them together might not be the best idea. Can I Store Potatoes and Onions Together?. Sure, spuds...
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bread Knife#Kitchen Knife#Cooking#Kitchen Knives#Seido Japanese#Santoku Knife
The Kitchn

I Tried Misen’s Revamped Nonstick Skillet and It Makes Cooking with Sticky Sauces a Breeze

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. While I’m aware of the amazing searing and sauteéing abilities of a stainless steel skillet, I will still reach for a nonstick pan almost every time I cook. After too many run-ins with crispy tofu stuck to the bottom of my stainless steel frying pan and sticky sauces that result in hours of pan soaking, I decided it was time to try out a larger nonstick skillet than the 8-inch pan I already have (and use every day).
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

The Biggest Mistake You're Making With Box Cake Mix

Cakes are a classic dessert, used to celebrate everything from birthdays to bridal showers and anything in between. The yummy blend of moist, light cake and sweet, creamy frosting makes the sweet a pretty popular crowd-pleaser. However, there is one downside: not everyone always wants to spend the time — not to mention effort — that it takes to bake a cake from scratch. Luckily, that is where boxed cake mixes come in. Boxed cake mix was first patented in the 1930s by P. Duff and Sons, a Pittsburgh-based molasses company, according to Bon Appetit. While the dry recipe changed a bit over the years, the basic idea of selling convenience by premixing ingredients that only required one or two add-ins to make a whole cake became pretty popular with busy consumers, particularly after World War II.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
The Guardian

Carla Lalli Music’s recipes for pork chops, and kimchi rice and shrimps

When cooking, I like to use inactive time to my advantage. These two recipes exemplify that approach perfectly: while the pork chops are absorbing their spice rub, you can shift gears and cut up the onion and radicchio that will be served alongside. Later, while the chops rest, you turn to the sauce. With the prawn dish, while the rice is simmering away, the cook has freedom to make the tomato-kimchi mixture. Every minute of the recipe is bringing you one step closer to the finishing line, because, at the end of the day, all we really want to do is to eat.
RECIPES
KXAN

Best baking sheet set

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Baking sheets are an essential part of any home kitchen. They provide a versatile flat surface for everyday baking and cooking. Beyond desserts, they offer an easy way to reheat and cook many types of foods. When you buy baking...
RECIPES
SheKnows

Aldi’s New Glass Storage Containers Look Exactly Like the Ones Khloé Kardashian Uses In Her Pantry

Click here to read the full article. Khloé Kardashian’s perfectly curated kitchen pantry (read: grocery store) is a slice of organized, structured Heaven that puts even the best kitchen storage solutions to shame. And if you’ve ever caught a glimpse of her color-coordinated fridge (and her urge to keep everything super neat and tidy inside it), the immaculate state of her pantry really should come as no surprise. Luckily for us, we can recreate some of the organizational magic with Aldi’s new glass storage containers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aldi Connoisseur 🌈 (@aldi.is.my.jam) Aldi fan account,...
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

Jarred Tomato Paste, Ranked Worst To Best

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Some will argue that tomatoes make some of the best toppings out there. Whether you're slicing a whole tomato to put on a sandwich, cutting up baby tomatoes to put in a salad, or topping a pasta dish with tomato sauce, there are many ways to get your fill of tomatoes. Tomato paste is another method of adding the fresh, juicy flavor of tomato to a meal in a smoother, more sauce-like form. Tomato paste is essentially tomatoes that have been cooked down until they're in paste form. They have had all of the skin and seeds removed before being condensed.
RECIPES
Food Beast

Heinz Takes Condiments to a New Level With 'Dip & Crunch' Innovation

Heinz knows condiments. Trust, its products have blessed many a burger, sandwich, French fry and hot dog. So when they debut a condiment innovation, we can be confident in its ability to boost bites. Which brings us to said innovation: Heinz Dip & Crunch. The new Dip & Crunch condiment...
FOOD & DRINKS
Dallas Observer

Top Wine Picks for Mother's Day, Plus Where to Get Them

The very first rule — perhaps the only rule — when it comes to buying someone wine as a gift: Don’t buy them what you think they should drink; buy them what they like to drink. The gift is for them, isn’t it?. This is especially...
DALLAS, TX
SheKnows

Giada De Laurentiis’ Beginner-Friendly Cocktail Makes You ‘Feel Like You’re Lounging In Northern Italy’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Giada De Laurentiis just made our spring and summer more lavish with this drink recipe she says will make you “feel like you’re lounging in Northern Italy.” And it’s as easy as can be to recreate for dinner parties!
DRINKS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
27K+
Followers
22K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy