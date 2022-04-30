ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn fotog says he’s no fatphobe after plus-size model slam

By Kathianne Boniello
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gKF97_0fP67U3w00

A Brooklyn fashion photographer is suing after being roasted online for charging plus-sized models $100 more for portfolio pictures than smaller-sized catwalkers.

William Lords — who charges $1,050 to plus-sized or “curve” models but just $950 for “standard” size models — says his reputation took a hit and he lost business after agent Megan Mesveskas and model Sixtine Rouyre slammed him on social media as fatphobic.

He’s calling them big fat liars and suing them for defamation.

Mesveskas posted Lords’ price list on Instagram and TikTok, claiming he asks for more money from plus-sized models because he “doesn’t want to have to look at them through his camera.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XKpmE_0fP67U3w00
Lords has since filed a $1.5 million lawsuit.
WireImage

Rouyre, 24, a 5-foot-7 blue-eyed brunette with 43-inch hips who has signed with Ford Models, promptly shared Mesveskas’ gripe on her TikTok, blasting the shutterbug to her 591,000 followers.

“This is just one more example of how awful the modeling industry is to literally anyone over a size zero,” Rouyre said in the clip . “Like, how does this make any f–king sense? How does it make sense to charge more because the person standing in front of you that you’re taking photos of is bigger? Tell me how the f–k that makes sense, William.

“Fatphobia is showing, its f–king disgusting and you should be ashamed of yourself,” she added in a tirade reported by Newsweek and other outlets.

Lords insists that the “high-end and creative” designer outfits he finds for plus-size models simply cost more and can be harder to get.

The lensman has filed a $1.5 million lawsuit in Manhattan Supreme Court, claiming the public shaming resulted in “countless threatening, offensive and shaming emails from individuals” who now have an “evil opinion of him.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w0DPs_0fP67U3w00
Mesveskas posted Lords’ price list on Instagram and TikTok.
@meganmesveskas/Tiktok
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tXkkn_0fP67U3w00
Rouyre blasted the shutterbug to her 591,000 followers on TikTok.
@sixtine/Tiktok

“Lords is not disgusted by the appearance of plus size models and he does not discriminate against plus size models,” he said in court papers.

“While it is relatively easy to source designer clothes for standard size models, finding designer clothes for plus sized models is significantly more difficult and costly,” he contends in the litigation.

Mesveskas and Rouyre declined to comment through their lawyer, who blasted Lords’ lawsuit as “a desperate and transparent attempt to chill [their] exercise of their constitutional right to free speech.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XfxhA_0fP67U3w00
A screenshot shows that Lords charges more for plus-size portfolio pictures.
@meganmesveskas/Tiktok

“My clients will not be intimidated or bullied by Mr. Lords’ baseless lawsuit; nor will they be silenced by his improper exploitation of the legal system. We look forward to having Mr. Lords’ frivolous claims summarily dismissed by the court,” attorney Joshua Blum added.

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Ryan Seacrest's Deposition Reveals Shocking Confessions About Blac Chyna's Reality Show — Details

Ryan Seacrest is weighing in on the ongoing court battle between the Kardashian-Jenner family and Blac Chyna.According to a new report from Radar, the TV producer made some bombshell claims in his deposition, which the famous family is trying to get blocked from the jury. As reported by the outlet, Seacrest — who is scheduled to take the stand in the trial — shockingly revealed in his deposition that he wanted Chyna's show with Rob Kardashian, Rob & Chyna, to move forward, despite the Kardashian-Jenner squad's claim that there was fear over Rob's safety as a result of the exes'...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn, NY
Entertainment
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Damon Thomas Speaks On Marriage To Kim Kardashian, Her Ecstasy Claims

Kim Kardashian's ex-husband, Damon Thomas, continues to "wish her the best," despite any false narratives about their past relationship. The 51-year-old sat down with DJ Vlad, looking back at his marriage with now-billionaire businesswoman Kim Kardashian in the early 2000s. He believes he's played a "part in their journey," however, he doesn't want to be known as "Kim Kardashian's husband" and wants to "get in control of [his] narrative," as many people fail to recognize he has won Grammys and even made it to the Oscars.
RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford Models#Manhattan Supreme Court#Defamation#Newsweek
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
PopSugar

Lori Harvey Does Night Luxe in a Draped Black Cutout Dress

Lori Harvey has displayed a solid understanding of the night-luxe aesthetic. Her date-night style embodies the opulent elegance that the trend is known for. Her most recent look, for example, would convince anyone to give night-luxe dressing a try. The 25-year-old model recently stepped out in a sheer black midi dress by Rick Owens for a night out with friends. The draped, body-hugging style featured a one-shoulder silhouette and midriff cutout. In other words: this wasn't just any little black dress. With its delicate draping and soft ruching details, the design feels Grecian-inspired, oozing carefree and modern sophistication.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WWD

Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Moss, Hadid Sisters Turn Out for Prince’s Trust Gala

Click here to read the full article. There are few people who can upstage fashion royalty — the likes of Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell — but there was one contender at Cipriani Broadway on Thursday night: HRH The Prince of Wales. No, the prince didn’t make it to New York, but he had plenty of proxies on hand for the inaugural New York Prince’s Trust global gala. After several pandemic postponements, third time was the charm for the event, which supports Prince Charles’ youth foundation. Thursday’s event was hosted by global ambassador board chair Lionel Richie and Edward Enninful, along...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Hilary Duff Elevates Silky Dress With Strappy Square-Toe Sandals for Girls’ Night Out

Click here to read the full article. Hilary Duff took a bohemian approach to summer style this week for a girls’ night out. The “Lizzie McGuire” star snapped a mirror selfie before going out with friends, wearing a romantic pink silk dress. The slip style featured a midi length for added coverage. Duff made the ensemble utterly cozy, however, with a long chunky cardigan in a warm beige tone. Finishing the actress’ bohemian casual ensemble was a light yellow woven Bottle Veneta shoulder bag and gold bangle bracelet. When it came to shoes, Duff opted for a pair of strappy sandals with...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Variety

‘Cobra Kai’ Concert Coming to the Troubadour (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Leo Birenberg and Zach Robinson, composers on the hit Netflix show “Cobra Kai,” are hosting a one-night only ticketed concert on June 23 at the Troubadour titled “Enter the Dojo: The Music of Cobra Kai Live.” “We can’t wait to rock out yet again with the ‘Cobra Kai’ fan base,” Birenberg said. “This is a show you’ll never forget,” Robinson added. “Prepare your faces for melting.” Birenberg and Robinson have composed the score for each season of the show, including the upcoming fifth season. Their work mixes heavy metal with 80’s synthwave sounds to create a...
ENTERTAINMENT
Page Six

Pete Davidson is the face of H&M’s new menswear campaign

Say goodbye to “big d–k energy,” because it’s all about “big fresh energy” these days.  Pete Davidson is the face of H&M’s new menswear campaign, which “captures the fresh energy in men’s fashion, such as freedom of expression and self-confidence in personal style every single mo”captures the fresh energy in men’s fashionment,” according to a press release. “Collaborating on this campaign was a great experience. We had a lot of fun creating the photos and content,” the “Saturday Night Live” star, who famously does not have a social media page of his own, shared in a statement. “The clothes are comfortable and feel...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
shefinds

Megan Fox Is Unrecognizable To Fans In New 'Glamour' Photos: 'I Thought It Was Kim Kardashian'

Megan Fox is looking completely unrecognizable on the front cover and in accompanying editorial pictures of Glamour’s European April 2022 issue. So much so that fans had to do a double take, as they thought they were actually looking at Kim Kardashian! The 35-year-old Johnny and Clyde actress’s fans made their feelings about her resemblance to the 41-year-old SKIMS founder very clear in the comments section of both Fox’s Instagram and the official Glamour UK Instagram; and they didn’t hold back!
CELEBRITIES
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
27K+
Followers
22K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy