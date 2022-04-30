ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Impress your guests with this Party Grill for great entertaining

Hosting this Mother’s Day or Father’s Day? Don’t stress about the menu! If you want to really wow your brunch, lunch or dinner guests, the Party Grill: Raclette Tabletop Grill is a great way to impress. This grill makes whipping up delicious meals possible even in tiny spaces (like your studio apartment!) and ensures grilling is possible even in inclement weather since it takes the experience indoors. And the best part is, this handy cooking gadget is currently on sale just in time for your Mother’s Day shindig for 25% off at just $74.99.

Party Grill: Raclette Tabletop Grill , $75, original price: $99

You don’t need to have your Mother’s Day get-together catered by an expensive restaurant. Let the Party Grill Raclette Tabletop Grill help you create a delicious spread for your loved ones easily. This interactive culinary experience brings the fun of grilling inside. Grill up meats, veggies, or melt some cheese indoors anytime, right in the comfort of your home and have fun doing it.

This Party Grill can provide grilling entertainment for six to eight people at a time, and it’s super easy to use even if you’re not a master griller. It makes the cooking experience more fun and lets you take the tailgate indoors — just prep your food into bite-size pieces, and you and your guests can start grilling away. Reversible plates and melting pans are there to make sure every item is cooked to perfection — from the meats to the veggies to the cheese.

Users have enjoyed the fun experience this grilling tool brings. Ben shared, “Cool idea!” and added some details about the ease of use, writing, “Cooking surface cleans up easily and the overall unit takes up VERY little space.”

Grill from the comfort of your home and have fun with guests with the Party Grill®: Raclette Tabletop Grill. It’s on sale now for $74.99, plus get free shipping with code SHIP4FREE until 5/9/22.

Shop more Mother’s Day deals and use code SHIP4FREE until May 9th, 2022.

Prices subject to change.

