As the spring semester comes to a close, students living in Texas Tech University’s dormitories will be moving out. The City of Lubbock Solid Waste Department, Texas Tech, Tech Terrace U.N.I.T., and Heart of Lubbock want to help minimize the number of reusable goods going to waste by hosting their first ‘Move Out Give Back’ initiative from May 5 through May 12, 2022. This is a way for students to donate reusable items rather than dispose of them when moving out of their dorms.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 22 HOURS AGO