Battle Creek, MI

Suspects sought after Battle Creek man suffers gunshot wound to abdomen

By FOX 17 News
 3 days ago
Police are looking for suspects after a Battle Creek man was shot Friday afternoon.

At 4: 31 p.m. Friday, the Battle Creek Police Department responded to a report of a person being shot in the first block of West Goguac Street. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found several people, including a 38-year-old Battle Creek man who was a gunshot victim. The man had suffered a single gunshot wound to the abdomen and was transported by LifeCare Ambulance to the hospital.

Several suspects had left the scene before police arrived. Police believe the victim and the suspect knew each other, that the shooting resulted from a dispute and that there is no threat to the public.

The incident remains under investigation by Battle Creek Police. Anybody with any information is being asked to contact police by calling (269) 966-3322 or Silent Observer at (269) 964-3888.

