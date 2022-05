LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Storms are slowly moving out of our viewing area after an evening of high winds and large hail. A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 11 p.m. for Lubbock and the South Plains. The primary concern with storms is large hail, though damaging wind and an isolated tornado is possible. The Storm Prediction Center notes widespread large hail is the concern, with isolated very large hail to three inches diameter. Damaging wind gusts to 75mph are possible. A tornado or two is also possible in the severe thunderstorm watch area.

SOUTH PLAINS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO