Beaufort County, SC

Late night collision kills 1, injures 2 in Beaufort County

By ABC News 4
abcnews4.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouth Carolina Highway Patrol reported a fatal collision overnight in Beaufort County. Authorities say...

abcnews4.com

WBTW News13

Person dies in fall from South Carolina bridge

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — A person died Saturday night after falling off a bridge in Greenville, authorities said. Greenville police were called at 9:08 p.m. to the Liberty Bridge in Falls Park in Greenville. The death was confirmed by the Greenville County Coroner’s Office. Details are limited at this time. Stay with 7NEWS for updates.
GREENVILLE, SC
County
Beaufort County, SC
Beaufort County, SC
Crime & Safety
Beaufort County, SC
Accidents
City
Beaufort, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Ambulance collision impacting traffic on HWY 17

UPDATE: The road has reopened as of 12:00 p.m. —– CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is working to clear a collision on Highway 17 near Colleton County. As of 10 a.m. Sunday, all lanes were closed. CCSO said that a crash occurred before 10 a.m. involving a tractor tailor and an ambulance transporting […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Myrtle Beach police make arrests in shooting death of 17-year-old Florence high school football player

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police have arrested three people in connection to the shooting death of a beloved Florence high school football player. Police announced on Monday afternoon that they took 20-year-old Tai’yuan Jackson of Effingham into custody. He has been charged him with murder, three counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, unlawful carry of a handgun and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
#Late Night#Accident
WBTW News13

South Carolina woman accused of cashing stolen lottery tickets

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman was arrested by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division for intent to defraud the South Carolina Educational Lottery. According to SLED, Judy Ann Hill turned in multiple stolen scratch-off lottery tickets from different games to three locations in Greenville and Newberry Counties: Lil’ Cricket #3842 on Nance Street in […]
GREENVILLE, SC
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
WJBF

Man dies following shooting in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — One person is dead following a shooting in Augusta. The victim is identified as JaJuan Russell, 21, of Augusta, according to Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen. Investigators say he was shot at least once on the 3700 Blk. Oslo Road.  He was taken to Augusta University Medical Center by EMS where he was […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

South Carolina man arrested for lottery fraud

SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – One South Carolina man has been arrested for lottery fraud. According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) Willie Lee Moses, II, 36, of Columbia, was arrested on Monday for three counts of Intent to Defraud, Counterfeit or Alter Game Tickets. According to the arrest warrant, the tickets were previously […]
SUMTER, SC
WJBF

3 dead in string of local shootings in 5 days

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Eddie Brley lives right across the street from where shots rang out on Oslo Road Easter morning. “It sounded like an automatic weapon — about 14 or 15 shots,” Brley said. 21-year-old JuJuan Russel died as a result of that shooting.  A shooting 3 days before in the same neighborhood killed 24-year-old […]
AUGUSTA, GA

