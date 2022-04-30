Endangered Missing Adult Alert canceled for missing 81-year-old man

Missing Adult Alert

TRUMBULL COUNTY — UPDATE: 3 p.m.

The Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been canceled.

INITIAL REPORT:

An Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been issued statewide for a missing 81-year-old man.

Law Enforcement is asking for help locating John Wagner, who authorities say left Pennsylvania on April 20 at 12 p.m. driving home to West Farmington, but never arrived.

Wagner is described to be is 5′ 08″ tall, weighs 273 lbs., and has brown eyes.

Wagner suffers from diabetes and law enforcement is concerned for his safety.

The vehicle involved is a white 2005 Chrysler PT Cruiser with OH plate number HSN1875 with a blue sticker on its back hatch.

Anyone who has seen Wagner is asked to call 911.

©2022 Cox Media Group