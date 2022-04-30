ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pekin, IL

Special needs teacher in Pekin accused of choking student

By Cooper Banks
1470 WMBD
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePEKIN, Ill. –A teacher in Pekin is accused of laying hands on a student, allegedly choking them in recent days. An incident report...

Donna Martin
2d ago

why is the title misleading with the word choking, when the hand was on the back of the neck. choking occurs on the front

Shawn Bryan
1d ago

sounds like a witch hunt.. I rember when teachers had paddles... Kids were well mannered back then.. now there is no control.. BD students sometimes need restraint

