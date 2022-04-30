Rip Current Statement issued for Bolivar Peninsula, Brazoria Islands, Galveston Island by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 04:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Camp; Franklin; Wood Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Franklin, Wood and southwestern Camp Counties through 445 AM CDT At 403 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 9 miles southwest of Sulphur Springs to 7 miles southeast of Emory to Grand Saline. Movement was east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Scroggins, Pleasant Grove, Purley, Hainesville, Golden, Forest Hill, Alba, Yantis, Perryville, Hopewell and Cypress. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Comments / 0