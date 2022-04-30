ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Retired conservative federal judge says Republican efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election were a 'dry run' for 2024

By John L. Dorman
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cqhqS_0fP63qQe00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aHn2J_0fP63qQe00
Former President Donald Trump speaks during the "Save America" rally at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds in Conroe, Tex., on January 29, 2022.

Brandon Bell/Getty Images

  • J. Michael Luttig called GOP efforts to overturn the 2020 election results a "dry run" for 2024.
  • Luttig warned that the public may not grasp the true meaning of what January 6, 2021, represented.
  • The retired judge advised then-VP Pence to "faithfully count" the Electoral College votes that day.

A retired conservative federal judge said that Republican efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election were a "dry run" for the upcoming 2024 contest.

In a CNN opinion piece published Wednesday, J. Michael Luttig laid out what he viewed as a ploy by former President Donald Trump and a litany of Republicans to shift the 2024 election in their favor, regardless of the actual results.

"Trump's and the Republicans' far more ambitious objective is to execute successfully in 2024 the very same plan they failed in executing in 2020 and to overturn the 2024 election if Trump or his anointed successor loses again in the next quadrennial contest," wrote Luttig, who sat on the bench as a federal appellate court judge from 1991 to 2006 and was considered for the Supreme Court by former President George W. Bush. "The last presidential election was a dry run for the next."

Luttig detailed how Republicans sought to manipulate the Elections and Electors clauses of the Constitution, the Electoral College, and the Electoral Count Act of 1877, along with the 12th Amendment — which governs how the president and vice president are selected.

The former judge said that at the heart of the Republican push was the Supreme Court's potential acceptance of the "independent state legislature" doctrine, an originalist interpretation of the Constitution that affords state legislatures sweeping control over how presidential electors are chosen. Under this doctrine, neither state supreme courts nor statewide elected officials could tweak election rules or wade into the selection process for electors.

While the Supreme Court has never officially weighed in on the issue, some Republicans believed the conservative majority on the court would help their effort.

Luttig wrote that Republicans initially launched their efforts to contest the 2020 results by challenging various election laws that had been modified largely because of the coronavirus pandemic, which included the expansion of mail-in voting and changes in early voting in pivotal states such as Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

After the November election, the Trump campaign and its political allies failed in making the case to the Supreme Court in contesting statewide election changes.

Republicans sought to create a second "alternative" slate of electors in key states before Congress certified the election on January 6, 2021, but they were unsuccessful, so Trump pressed then-Vice President Mike Pence to overturn Biden's victory.

"Thwarted by the Supreme Court in the first stage, foiled by their inability to come up with alternative state electoral slates in the second stage, and with time running out, Trump and the Republicans began executing the final option in their plan, which was to scare up illegitimate alternative electoral slates in various swing states to be transmitted to Congress," he wrote.

Luttig on January 5, 2021, published a Twitter thread where he advised Pence "to faithfully count the electoral college votes as they have been cast."

"The entire house of cards collapsed at noon on January 6, when Pence refused to go along with the ill-conceived plan, correctly concluding that under the 12th Amendment he had no power to reject the votes that had been cast by the duly certified electors or to delay the count to give Republicans even more time to whip up alternative electoral slates," he wrote in the CNN piece.

The judge reiterated that GOP efforts to shape the next election were already in place, pointing to the party's push to elect pro-Trump secretaries of state and influence the elections of state court judges.

"Trump and his allies and supporters in Congress and the states began readying their failed 2020 plan to overturn the 2024 presidential election later that very same day and they have been unabashedly readying that plan ever since, in plain view to the American public," he wrote.

"Today, they are already a long way toward recapturing the White House in 2024, whether Trump or another Republican candidate wins the election or not."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 1286

Joan Castle
2d ago

DOJ ARE YOU LISTENING? DO YOUR JOB! STOP INSURRECTIONIST trump and his fascist cult before they take our democratic election process forever!

Reply(136)
377
RockyTopCane904
2d ago

If you ever doubt your own intelligence just remember this. There are people out there still convinced the last election was "stolen", or "rigged". Why? Because their messiah conditioned them for months prior that if he lost it had to have been "stolen". Also because the rallies that they think a large majority of people attended, but yet still call themselves the "silent majority". Looks like the true "silent majority" voted for Biden. So in comparison to these people you should feel pretty bright.

Reply(111)
302
LarryTheTableGuy
2d ago

🇺🇸 I remember when Trump was running for his first and only term he said that no one knows loopholes better than him. A loophole is nothing more than a legal way to commit a crime. He's been doing this his whole life, robbing America and its citizens. They use trickery of wording to get around laws. They think that they are smarter than everyone else. The DOJ needs to send this bum to jail!

Reply(59)
229
Related
Salon

Why Donald Trump is now undermining his greatest — and only — presidential achievement

When Donald Trump ran for president in 2016, he was seen as a "populist" right-wing politician railing about free trade and immigration to push an isolationist worldview, all of which was out of step with what we knew as the modern conservative movement up to that moment. Sure there had been a rump group of paleoconservatives, like Pat Buchanan, who had staged a couple of fringe presidential campaigns in prior decades. The independent candidacy of millionaire Ross Perot had raised some of the same issues and appealed to many of the same voter concerns. But it was Trump whose TV celebrity and flamboyant personality managed to take those ideas straight into the mainstream of the Republican Party.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

'Criminal Trump': New smoking gun tape shows GOP leader eyeing Trump conviction, pardon

New audio tapes reveal House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy said Trump was responsible for leading an indefensible insurrection, and openly mulled his removal from office, conviction by the Senate, and possible pursuit of a pardon -- revealing McCarthy's assumption that Trump had criminal liability. The tapes, revealed by New York Times reporters and aired on MSNBC, prove McCarthy repeatedly lied about his actions and later reversal as he sought Trump's support. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the proof that McCarthy "is a liar," and discusses the news with NYU Law Professor Melissa Murray and The Bulwark’s Editor-at-large, Bill Kristol.April 22, 2022.
POTUS
Salon

"Not backing down": Ted Cruz ramps up effort to defeat Trump's candidates in key Senate races

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Like Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and "Hillbilly Elegy" author J.D. Vance, Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas went from being a scathing critic of Donald Trump in 2016 to being a devoted and obsequious sycophant after that. And Trump went from slamming the far-right Texas Republican as "Lyin' Ted Cruz" in 2016 to endorsing his reelection campaign in the 2018 midterms; Trump, never known for his humility, believes that Cruz would have lost that race to Democrat Beto O'Rourke were it not for him.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Wisconsin State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J. Michael Luttig
Person
Mike Pence
Person
Donald Trump
Fox News

A most damaging leak: Biden wants Trump prosecuted

When an attorney general of your party won’t bring charges against someone you like, he is serving the cause of justice and refusing to kowtow to the mob. When an attorney general of the other party declines to bring an indictment against someone you don’t like, he is a wuss who must be beaten up until he does the right thing.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AOL Corp

Democrats urge Biden to use presidential powers, 'whatever means necessary' to protect voters

WASHINGTON – With federal voting rights legislation stalled in Congress, Democratic lawmakers and civil rights activists are calling on the Biden administration to issue anew executive order aimed at better protecting votersagainst restrictive state election laws. Democrats and activists are increasingly disappointed with the lack of progress on passing...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Gop#The Electoral College#Cnn#The Supreme Court
Law & Crime

SCOTUS Rules 6-3 Against Deaf and Blind Woman Seeking Damages for Disability Discrimination; Dissenting Breyer Says Ruling Leaves Victims ‘No Remedy at All’

The Supreme Court of the United States ruled 6-3 on Thursday that Jane Cummings, a deaf and blind woman, is not entitled to damages for emotional distress based on being denied an American Sign Language (ASL) Interpreter by her physical therapy practice. In the case, Cummings v. Premier Rehab Keller,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Business Insider

Business Insider

480K+
Followers
30K+
Post
238M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy