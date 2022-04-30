ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Man in critical condition after Nashville house fire

WKRN
 3 days ago

One man was hospitalized following a house fire in Nashville. Man in critical condition after Nashville house fire. Vanderbilt...

www.wkrn.com

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brentwood, TN
City
Lebanon, TN
Nashville, TN
Accidents
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
State
Alabama State
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Accidents
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Naomi Judd
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#House Fire#West End#Vanderbilt University#Traffic Accident#Brentwood High School#Murfreesboro Pike
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents

Comments / 0

Community Policy