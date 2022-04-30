ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Best new Android apps in April 2022

By Matthew Sholtz
Android Police
Android Police
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Each month we here at Android Police will round up the best Android apps released on the Play Store in the previous 30 days. This is our monthly app roundup, and we've collected a handful of fresh standouts that are interesting, useful, or notable. This month we've got some quality releases,...

www.androidpolice.com

Comments / 0

Related
laptopmag.com

Samsung Galaxy owners, beware! Nasty flaw allowed hackers to wipe your phone's data

A newly discovered vulnerability dubbed "CVE-2022-22292" allowed hackers to make phone calls, install and delete apps, weaken HTTPS security by downloading arbitrary root certificates, and deploy factory resets (i.e., wiping all of your data) on Samsung phones. Kryptowire, a mobile security and privacy solutions company, found the critical security flaw...
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Insane new Walmart deal knocks Samsung's Galaxy S21+ 5G down to just $360

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. With all the recent Galaxy S22 series deals offered by everyone from Samsung itself to Amazon and Google Fi with and without special requirements and strings attached, it might seem hard to get excited about a member of last year's Galaxy S21 family.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android Apps#Android Phone#Smart Phone#The Play Store#Twitter
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Asus
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Facebook
Android Police

Chrome for Android is about to fix its biggest tab nightmare

We’ve all had that moment of accidentally closing one or two Chrome tabs — a simple trip to the browser history is usually enough to fix it. But what if you close an entire window with all your 3,172 tabs or a tab group? The typical response (after screaming your lungs out) is to find a way to salvage whatever you can. Thankfully, Chrome has an option to restore closed tabs. But if you’re using the Android app, you can currently only do it one at a time. Google is reportedly now working on including the option to bulk restore tabs in Chrome for Android.
CELL PHONES
Billboard

Need a New Phone? This Limited Deal Gets You a Free Samsung Galaxy S22

Click here to read the full article. All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Shopping for a new phone, but haven’t settled on a design yet? A free phone might make the decision a lot easier. The Samsung Galaxy S22 series is currently free, thanks to a new promo deal. The S22 is one of the most popular phones of the year, and it’s only been out for a couple of months. Originally released in...
CELL PHONES
komando.com

Quickly access the secret menu on your Android phone

When cellphones first came out, they did one thing: make phone calls. Our smartphones now are supercomputers stored in our pockets, and most of us don’t tap into their true potential. Tap or click here for seven things you didn’t know your Android could do. From hacks and...
CELL PHONES
Android Central

This 4-year-old Samsung Galaxy phone still gets monthly Android security updates

Samsung has rolled out a new monthly security update for the Galaxy Note 9. The 4-year-old smartphone's Verizon variant has received the March 2022 security patch. It's surprising to see the device still getting updates after it was removed from Samsung's monthly update cycle last year. Samsung downgraded the Galaxy...
CELL PHONES
Android Police

Google kept more than a million dangerous apps off the Play Store last year

As smartphones become the primary device for millions of users — not to mention a hub of credit cards, IDs, bank accounts, and more — keeping everything secure and locked down is more important than ever. Google continues to focus on mobile privacy and security, both with its upcoming Android 13 update and on the Play Store, where millions of apps are downloaded every day.
CELL PHONES
The Staten Island Advance

Amazon has a secret shopping section filled with deals. Here’s how to access it.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Somewhere in the Amazon universe, someone purchased a Hamilton Beach Belgian Waffle Maker with removable nonstick plates and used it twice. The box is still intact, but slightly squished, the accompanying recipe book for restaurant-quality breakfast delights in acceptable condition, just gently dog-eared. It’s a superfluous appliance that probably sat in an impulsive shopper’s closet for three to six months and maybe even pumped out a few Christmas morning treats before its ultimate return. But the mega e-tailer has cleaned it, tested its functionality, inspected it for missing accessories and given it a “very good” stamp of approval. If you can get past the fact that this normally $90 machine was opened, used and sent back to stock, it’s yours for $39.99.
RETAIL
Android Police

Google previews its latest privacy-minded solution for apps serving you targeted ads

Google announced it was bringing Privacy Sandbox to Android back in February in an attempt to boost user privacy without, as we said at the time, "pulling an Apple." While Apple's updated app tracking policy forced every app to ask users for permission to be tracked — causing a drop as high as 20% in ad revenue — Google is attempting to meet advertisers halfway. The company is slowly rolling out its new policy, hoping to keep personalized ads around with more privacy for end-users. Today, Google announced its first Privacy Sandbox developer preview is live.
INTERNET
Android Police

Android Police

Oakland, CA
7K+
Followers
10K+
Post
744K+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to Android Police and get updates about the latest Android news, useful applications, explosive games, upcoming phones and tablets, comprehensive tutorials, handy tips, and other tidbits from the exciting world of Android. Read reviews, answer polls, and chime in with your own two cents. Android Police - looking after all things Android.

 https://www.androidpolice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy