The University of Oklahoma is mourning the loss of three meteorology students who died in a car crash driving back from storm chasing in Kansas. Oklahoma Highway Patrol told the Associated Press that Nicholas Nair, 20, of Denton, Texas was driving southbound on Interstate 35 when the car hydroplaned and struck a tractor-trailer rig in Tonkawa Friday just before 11:30 p.m.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO