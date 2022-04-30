ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knox County, IL

Suspect Identified In Death Of Knox County Deputy

By Newsroom
wmay.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIllinois State Police have identified the suspect accused of striking a Knox County sheriff’s deputy with his car, killing...

www.wmay.com

KWQC

Troopers: Man fatally hit Knox County deputy in Henry County Friday

HENRY Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A Granite City man was Friday arrested after police say he fatally struck a Knox County deputy in Henry County while fleeing from police. Daylon K. Richardson, 22, is charged with two counts of murder, a Class M felony, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, a Class 2 Felony, and aggravated fleeing and alluding, a Class 4 felony.
HENRY COUNTY, IL
