It doesn't get much better than Willie Nelson covering The Beatles. Willie released his 97th studio album, A Beautiful Time, this past Friday on his 89th birthday, and it's fantastic. Though there's plenty of original songs and co-writes by the red headed stranger, he included a couple covers, as well, like Leonard Cohen's "Tower Of Song." And as of Friday, we finally got to hear his rendition of The Beatles' classic "With A Little Help from My Friends." Originally written […]

