ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Naby Keïta downs Newcastle as Liverpool up tempo in title race

By Louise Taylor at St James' Park
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xnWhz_0fP60Ylt00
Naby Keïta (right) celebrates with Luis Díaz after scoring what turned out to be the only goal of the game.

It is not so long ago that Jürgen Klopp allowed Eddie Howe access all areas at Anfield as he permitted an out of work colleague to shadow virtually his every move but, as kick off approached, Liverpool’s manager possibly regretted such generosity.

Klopp had perhaps not bargained for Howe poaching one of his key analysts, Mark Leyland, almost as soon as he took charge of Newcastle – or breathing so much new life into Steve Bruce’s old side that they represented an unexpected threat to Liverpool’s quadruple chances.

In the event it was tight, but not quite as close as the scoreline might suggest. Although a heavily, yet cleverly, rotated Liverpool XI, with Mo Salah and Thiago Alcântara on the bench, were made to work hard for a precious victory sealed by a 19th-minute winner from the impressive Naby Keïta, Alisson had precious little to do in the visiting goal. Klopp’s selection gamble had paid dividends.

With Trent Alexander-Arnold another unused substitute, Liverpool’s manager showed off his squad’s extraordinary strength in depth as, despite making five changes from the side that began the Champions League semi-final first-leg win against Villarreal, he reinforced his team’s title chances.

Moreover, as the pressure was maintained on Manchester City at the top of the Premier League and Newcastle’s record-equalling run of six home victories ground to a halt, the suspicion grew that James Milner has discovered the secret of eternal footballing life.

Twenty years after making his debut for Leeds as a 16-year-old, the midfielder seems indestructible and, making a rare league start, showed no sign of flagging. As Milner prepares to collect further silverware this spring the words of his former Newcastle manager, Graeme Souness, once again rang hollow. “You’ll never win anything with a team of James Milners,” he had once sneered.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xmNg8_0fP60Ylt00
Newcastle’s Joelinton and Liverpool’s Diogo Jota clash during a tightly contested first half. Photograph: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Just one was sufficient to create Keïta’s winning goal. That preamble involved Milner emerging from a 50/50 challenge with Fabian Schär unscathed and with the ball. In contrast, the collision left the centre-half on the turf for several minutes.

Keïta, normally far from a guaranteed Liverpool starter, then dribbled his way around Martin Dubravka before shooting through a hastily constructed, distinctly ersatz, wall of defenders.

As Klopp jubilantly punched thin air, Howe looked unimpressed. Along with the majority of the 52,000-plus crowd, he appeared concerned Andre Marriner had been wrong to wave play on in the wake of Milner’s tackle. With a VAR review deciding otherwise, the goal stood and Schär limped back into action.

Although Miguel Almirón thought he had equalised after rounding Alisson, the Paraguayan forward’s effort was rightly chalked off for offside. With Almirón and Allan Saint-Maximin failing to make the desired counter-attacking impact against Virgil van Dijk and company and even Bruno Guimarães for once failing to conjure his hallmark killer though balls, Liverpool had, by then, assumed control, enjoying more than 70% of possession.

Jordan Henderson was heavily involved in this monopolisation of the ball, with the former Sunderland midfielder evidently inspired by the booing that greeted his every touch. Not content with upstaging Jonjo Shelvey, Henderson very nearly created a goal for Diogo Jota before half time courtesy of a fine cross that prefaced Dubravka performing wonders to somehow tip Jota’s flicked, high-velocity header to safety.

In the second half Sadio Mané sent a shot whizzing narrowly, and wastefully, wide after meeting Joe Gomez’s superb right-sided delivery. It proved the cue for Howe to replace Joe Willock, reduced to a disappointingly peripheral figure by Keïta, with Chris Wood and, shortly afterwards, Klopp to bring on Salah.

The Fiver: sign up and get our daily football email.

Salah’s wonderful first touch created a glorious opening for Luis Díaz that, but for a brilliant interception from Newcastle’s underrated left-back Matt Targett, would surely have produced a goal. He soon had Dan Burn looking unusually edgy, though he was not quite as fazed as Klopp momentarily appeared when Saint-Maximin briefly flickered into life. The Frenchman played in Wood only for the New Zealander to shoot straight at Alisson. It initially seemed a very big miss so it was probably just as well for Wood that a linesman’s offside flag rendered it academic.

An equaliser always looked unlikely. Indeed, with the overworked Dubravka, who excelled in keeping Jota’s late shot out, and Targett by far Newcastle’s best performers, Manchester City were left with manifold reasons to be distinctly nervous.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Leao on target as Milan earn precious win over Fiorentina

May 1 (Reuters) - AC Milan's Rafael Leao took advantage of a late goalkeeping howler as the Serie A leaders went five points clear at the top with a 1-0 win against Fiorentina at San Siro on Sunday. With eight minutes left on the clock, Leao latched on to a...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jürgen Klopp
Person
James Milner
Person
Naby Keïta
Person
Graeme Souness
Person
Fabian Schär
Person
Jonjo Shelvey
Person
Steve Bruce
Person
Sadio Mané
Person
Thiago Alcântara
Person
Diogo Jota
Person
Eddie Howe
Person
Alisson
The Guardian

Naomi Judd obituary

In September 1985, a New York Times article bemoaned the decline of the established stars of country music and the cliched “Nashville Sound”, but help was already on the way. Why Not Me, the 1984 debut album by mother and daughter duo the Judds, had topped the US country chart, was racking up multimillion sales, and had delivered three No 1 country singles, Why Not Me, Girls’ Night Out and Love Is Alive.
OBITUARIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Anfield#The Champions League#The Premier League
The Guardian

Dominic Hopkins obituary

My friend Dominic Hopkins, who has died suddenly aged 57, was a dedicated, popular and inspirational violinist who played for many years with the Norwich Philharmonic Orchestra and was its leader from 2008 to 2016. He also played with Academy of St Thomas, Norwich Baroque, Claxton Opera and Norwich Pops...
OBITUARIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
The Guardian

Valentina Polukhina obituary

My friend and colleague Valentina Polukhina, who has died aged 85, was the leading authority on the life and work of the Nobel Laureate poet Joseph Brodsky. She wrote more than 20 books of literary criticism and did much to foster new Russian poetry. After arriving at Keele University as a language assistant, she rose to become its professor of Russian literature.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Guardian

One by one, Republican midterm candidates are falling into line with Trump

As Trump’s big lie of a stolen election began ricocheting across America in November 2020, Arizona’s Republican attorney general, Mark Brnovich (pronounced “Burn-o-vich”), spoke out forcefully on national television. He told the public that Donald Trump was projected to lose the swing state, and “no facts” suggested otherwise. (At the time I thought to myself, “Good for him. Maybe more Republican attorneys general will show some spine.”)
U.S. POLITICS
FOX Sports

AC Milan on track to win Serie A after goalkeeping blunder

ROME (AP) — Goalkeeping blunders continue to make a major impact on the Serie A title race. Following inexcusable errors by Inter Milan’s and Napoli’s goalkeepers in recent matches, AC Milan was the beneficiary of a massive mistake by Fiorentina’s ’keeper in the final 10 minutes of a 1-0 win Sunday that kept the Rossoneri on track for their first Italian league title in more than a decade.
SOCCER
BBC

Transfer rumours: Guardiola, Ward-Prowse, Torres, Haaland, James, De Jong, Dembele, Reguilon

Manchester City believe manager Pep Guardiola will sign a new deal in the summer, with talks having taken place about extending the Spaniard's stay until 2025. (Sunday Mirror) Manchester City and Manchester United are interested in signing England midfielder James Ward-Prowse from Southampton, while Arsenal, Newcastle United and Tottenham are monitoring developments concerning the 27-year-old. (Daily Star on Sunday)
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

The Guardian

259K+
Followers
67K+
Post
101M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy