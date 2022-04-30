ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

March for Babies 2022 Preview

fox4news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe two-year pandemic hiatus is over and the March of Dimes...

www.fox4news.com

Comments / 0

Related
KXAN

At 12 years old, this Austin kid is headed to college

AUSTIN (KXAN) — At 12 years old, Deep Hayer is already gearing up for college at Austin Community College. “His understanding of life was much more mature than his peers,” said Rosie Hayer, his mother. At a young age, Deep’s parents noticed his maturity and his love for learning. In the first grade, he was reading […]
AUSTIN, TX
K945

Texas Mystery of the Severed Leg Found on I-10 Has Been Solved

Last month, Texas police were left scratching their heads after a motorist made a gruesome discovery. According to long-haul experts at Freight Waves, a severed leg was found in Cibolo, Texas, and authorities have finally found out where it came from. Back on March 22nd, a chilling discovery was made...
CIBOLO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Society
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Society
City
Fort Worth, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#March For Babies#Hiatus#Pandemic#The March Of Dimes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KXAN

Kyle Rittenhouse shows interest in attending Texas university

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KXAN) — Kyle Rittenhouse could become an Aggie. Rittenhouse is moving on after a jury last year acquitted him of multiple charges in connection with a protest shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in 2020. He killed two men and wounded another. Rittenhouse argued he fired in self-defense after each of the men attacked […]
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

3 North Texas Postal Workers Indicted on Mail Theft

Three North Texas postal workers have been indicted on mail theft charges. Federal investigators say Arthur Lopez stole four pieces of mail in Fort Worth in late 2021 that included a check worth over $4,000 and three gift cards. Laura Macleod, another Fort Worth worker, is accused of stealing $50...
FORT WORTH, TX
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Burger Places in Dallas, Texas

This list is based on prior customer reviews. The Steaming Pile is a must-try, as is the Chaca Oaxaca burger. Great beer and really good meal for make the right choice. If you enjoy burgers, you must visit this establishment. Consider stopping by even if you only have a passing interest in burgers. There are a lot of alternatives, but I go with the Royale with Cheese because it's the most basic. Blue Bell shaved ice cream!
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Vendor Asks for Help Getting Fees Back for Canceled Denton Festival

A home cake baker asked the NBC 5 Responds team for help getting vendor fees back after a local festival was canceled during the pandemic. Samantha Martus, a home baker who started a company called Booze Cakes in her kitchen, said she was looking forward to selling her homemade alcohol-infused cakes at the North Texas Wine and Brew Music Festival in Denton.
DENTON, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Free Event at Renaissance Park in Oak Cliff Geared to Help Keep Community Safe

Dallas Cred Violence Interruption Team along with community organizations and the city are hosting a free event at Renaissance Park in Oak Cliff for families on Saturday morning. It's all part of a larger effort to change the environment of the neighborhood park. Dallas Cred, which is through Youth Advocate...
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy