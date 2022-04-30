ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manistee County, MI

Enterprise lease program gives Manistee County Sheriff's Office 'buying power'

By Arielle Breen
The News Advocate
The News Advocate
 3 days ago
The Manistee County Sheriff’s Office is the first entity in the county to start in a new program leasing vehicles from Enterprise. (File photo)

MANISTEE COUNTY — The Manistee County Sheriff’s Office is the first entity in the county to start in a new program leasing vehicles from Enterprise Fleet Management.

At the regular April Manistee Township Board meeting , Manistee County’s chair, Jeff Dontz reported that the county had agreed to enter into a contract with Enterprise Fleet Management by leasing vehicles for the Manistee County Sheriff’s Office.

Undersheriff Jason Torrey told the News Advocate that there are two vehicles that had already been budgeted for and ordered to be replaced prior to the agreement. After those two, Enterprise would be responsible for recommending which vehicles are rotated out of the sheriff's office's fleet and when.

“It’s good for us as in that we’re going to not be driving around vehicles with such high mileage. Obviously, the cars require more maintenance when you get into higher mileage,” he said.

Lisa Sagala, Manistee County controller and administrator, said in an emailed response to the News Advocate that the agreement would take effect after the county’s general council reviews and approves the measure.

Sagala said the program won’t be exactly like a traditional vehicle lease. For example, the county would not have a mileage limit for the vehicles.

Enterprise will also track maintenance and mileage, she added.

Currently, the sheriff’s office gets about four to five years, or 140,000 to 150,000 miles out of a vehicle, but Torrey expects that the new program would mean they would have the vehicle more like three years on average depending on resale value.

“Basically, it is going to put us on a more regular turnaround schedule where the vehicles aren’t going to get up in such high mileage before they are replaced,” Torrey explained. “By doing that earlier where they can resell them, it will help us bring money back into the cost of the next purchase.”

The sheriff’s office uses vehicles that are specially rated for pursuit and have to be able to withstand patrol vehicle stress.

“In today’s climate of having difficulty of purchasing vehicles, going with Enterprise gives us more buying power. It also will keep us on a program to turn the vehicles in sooner than we currently do and earn equity for leasing future vehicles,” Sagala said.

Sagala said the county is starting with the sheriff’s office and then it will look at replacing other county-owned vehicles. She noted that the county was able to choose any type of vehicle.

“We are looking to maintain the same type as we have now at the sheriff’s office. This will allow us to use the same equipment,” Sagala said.

Torrey said that the vehicles will still look the same, but the program will help the department with budgeting efforts.

