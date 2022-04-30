Flood advisories, marine warnings. Is this any way to start a Miami weekend? What’s next?

You may be familiar with the story of how it “rained for 40 days and for 40 nights.”

For parts of Miami-Dade on Saturday morning, the rain might have felt biblical.

But don’t worry, we’re only in for a sporadically wet week through Friday when rain chances run from a high of 60% on Wednesday to a low of 20% on Friday night — with a mix of percentages scattered about.

Saturday is the day some may wish they had a spare ark.

The National Weather Service in Miami issued a flood advisory initially until 9 a.m. because 1 to 3 inches of rain had fallen and 1 or 2 more inches were expected.

The rain was heaviest in the alert area that included Hialeah, Miami Gardens and its Hard Rock Stadium, North Miami, North Miami Beach, Aventura, Miami Lakes, Hialeah Gardens, Sunny Isles Beach, Opa-locka, Miami Shores, Westview, Golden Glades, Pinewood, West Little River, Country Club, Ojus, Palm Springs North, Biscayne Park and Golden Beach.

But slow moving or training showers could still drop another 1 to 3 inches across the east coast, including Broward County, on Saturday with isolated amounts possible to 5 inches, the weather service said.

And while it may be the weekend you won’t want to seek an escape on the beaches or by boat — unless you head out to Key West where there’s only a slight chance of showers and no current warnings through the week.

Otherwise, swimmers in Miami up to Palm Beach County should know there’s a high risk of rip currents because of moderate easterly winds and elevated surf around 4 to 6 feet, especially along portions of the Palm Beaches.

A marine statement was issued around 9 a.m. for boaters on Biscayne Bay and coastal waters from Deerfield Beach to Ocean Reef because of a strong thunderstorm that had winds blowing around 30 knots. That storm was 36 nautical miles east of Surfside and moving northwest at 10 knots.

Waterspouts are possible through Saturday afternoon.

According to WSVN meteorologist Jackson Dill, heavy rains moved over Miami Beach, Virginia Key, North Bay Village and downtown sections of Miami after 9 a.m.

As noted, the wet weather will linger into the week, with scattered storms expected each afternoon. The high rip current risk along the Atlantic coast is likely to continue into Wednesday, the weather service said.

The upside? High temperatures should hover around the low- to mid-80s through Friday.

Waves crash against the jetty at the Bal Harbour Lighthouse in this file photo from Nov. 18, 2020 in Bal Harbour, Florida. A repeat is likely April 30, 2022 and for a number of days as scattered thunderstorms are in the daily forecast for much of Miami-Dade and Broward. DAVID SANTIAGO/dsantiago@miamiherald.com