El Paso, TX

VIDEO: Six migrants run across I-10 at Executive

By Shelby Kapp
 3 days ago

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) While on the way to an assignment driving Eastbound on I-10, a KTSM 9 News crew saw a group of migrants running across I-10 at Executive Boulevard.

Vehicles could be seen slowing down coming to a stop while migrants weaved in and out.

The migrants made it to the other side and a few seconds later a border patrol unit could be seen.

U.S. Border Patrol confirmed that a total of six migrants were apprehended in the Executive Boulevard area on Friday.

The incident on I-10 and executive happened a little after 3 p.m. However, another KTSM crew doing a live shot for the 5 p.m. news near the border fence saw what appeared to be two migrants being put in Border Patrol units.

According to U.S. Border Patrol’s mid-year review, migrant encounters in the West Texas and New Mexico region are up 57 percent in 2022 to date compared to 2021.

With around 113,000 encounters so far in 2022, compared to around 71,000 in 2021.

“When these numbers go up you know the dangers go up. The rescues are agents make but the migrants attempting to cross our highways those encounters also go up as well,” said Carlos Rivera, a spokesperson for the U.S. Border, Patrol El Paso Sector.

Officials also explained what El Paso roads drivers are most likely to encounter migrants.

“Parts would be 375, Paisano, and obviously I-10 when they further enter into the sector. Obviously our warning to the traveling public would obviously be eyes on the road be off their phone because you know it’s both a danger to the migrants themselves and the traveling public on our roadways,” said Rivera.

However, he says the highway isn’t the only danger migrants encounter when crossing the border.

“First of all the river itself, the border barrier system, in parts of our sector we have water canals for irrigation and also the highways that are adjacent to that barrier,” said Rivera.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments / 0

