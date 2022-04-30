ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mills County, IA

Des Moines man arrested on multiple charges following short pursuit in Mills County

kjan.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Des Moines man was arrested early Saturday morning in Mills County following a short pursuit. According to the Mills County Sheriff’s Office a Sergeant attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a 1999 Pontiac Grand Am for speeding on Interstate...

www.kjan.com

Comments / 0

Related
KCCI.com

Des Moines police: MidAmerican truck thief faces multiple charges

DES MOINES, Iowa — A man who allegedly stole a MidAmerican Energy Co. truck is facing multiple charges. According to Des Moines police, 52-year-old Lewis McCray stole the truck Monday night while a MidAmerican employee was inside a customer's home. The company was able to use the GPS tracker...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Police: Iowa woman stabs man in the neck during argument

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines woman was jailed after allegedly stabbing a man in the neck during an argument. Ashten Medina, 35, is charged with willful injury. According to police, the victim's injuries are non-life-threatening. The incident occurred overnight near 29th Street and Rutland Avenue. Medina was...
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Eight People Arrested in Undercover Drug Sting

(Marshalltown, IA) — Eight people have been arrested as part of an undercover investigation by Iowa Drug Task Force agents in Marshalltown and the surrounding area. According to a press release from the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, three Marshalltown residents were taken into custody Wednesday at a home on North Center Street, and three others were arrested at a home on South Third Avenue. Charges include possession of meth with the intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, and parole violations. A seventh person was arrested in Hampton and charged with possession of meth and drug paraphernalia, while and eighth person was arrested in Wellsburg on a failure to appear warrant.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mills County, IA
Crime & Safety
City
Adel, IA
Des Moines, IA
Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
State
Minnesota State
County
Mills County, IA
City
Des Moines, IA
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
KX News

Murder charges filed in death of South Dakota woman

CANTON, S.D. (AP) — A man who has been in custody since a 20-year-old mother was found dead last month in Lincoln County, SD has now been charged with murder and manslaughter. Sheriff’s officials say Randi Gerlach was found dead at a residence south of Sioux Falls on March 1 and that the death appeared […]
LINCOLN COUNTY, SD
KCCI.com

Iowa man charged after wild overnight chase in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police have identified the man who led authorities on a wild chase through downtown and south side Des Moines neighborhoods overnight. According to police, 22-year-old Christopher Mitchell, of Bondurant, led police on the chase, which ultimately ended in a crash. The Iowa State Patrol said...
DES MOINES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lee Edwards#Drug Paraphernalia#Pontiac#Mercy Hospital#Obstruction Prosecution#The Iowa State Patrol
WHO 13

Des Moines bathroom assault suspects identified

UPDATE — 3:27 P.M. Des Moines Police say the three men have been identified and are cooperating with police. ——— DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are asking for the public’s help to identify three suspects they say assaulted a man in a convenience store bathroom earlier this month. The assault happened on April 2nd, just […]
DES MOINES, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Western Iowa Today

One person injured in a two-vehicle accident in Mills County

(Mills Co) One person was transported to the hospital following a two-vehicle accident in Mills County Wednesday. The Mills County Sheriff’s Office says Rhonda Boen, 67, of Phoenix, Arizona, was driving a 2006 Mercury northbound on the off-ramp at the 35-mile marker of Interstate 29 at the intersection with Highway 34. Tylar Brammer, 21, of Malvern, was driving a 2018 Jeep eastbound in the left-hand lane of Highway 34 at the intersection of the I-29 off-ramp. Boen stated she was attempting to cross the highway to turn left to go to the gas station and did not see Brammer. She pulled out from the intersection and was ultimately struck by Brammer, who attempted to avoid the collision.
MILLS COUNTY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy