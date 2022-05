After one season in Ann Arbor, Michigan point guard Frankie Collins announced this weekend that he is entering the transfer portal. “I want to give a huge shoutout to the Michigan staff, players, Maize Rage and fans,” Collins said in a statement on Saturday. “Playing for this university was amazing and I can’t thank you all enough for the love and support. After talking with my family we thought it was best if I explore my options and enter the transfer portal.”

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO