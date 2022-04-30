ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Grant’s Farm opens for its 68th season

By Ala Errebhi
 3 days ago

ST. LOUIS – Grant’s Farm is opening for its 68 th season on Saturday. The 281-acre park has welcomed over 30 million visitors over the years.

It’s home to hundreds of animals, including many rare species offering tram tours of the deer park, educational animal shows, and the chance to feed animals, including bottle-feeding baby goats.

This spring, Grant’s Farm began offering private tours that will continue through the end of October. The private, Behind-the-Scenes Tour includes viewing the Busch family estate home and learning about its history, touring Grant’s Cabin, and feeding the big animals in Deer Park.

The Clydesdale Close-Up Tour gives visitors the chance to learn how the Budweiser Clydesdales are raised and trained, while trying their hand at grooming. With the Clydesdale Stables Tour, visitors can see the barn and pastures, enjoy snacks and drinks.

The Animal Encounters Tour takes visitors to places the public has never visited. Visitors can hold reptiles and see exotic birds and other species in The Animal Care Barn, then follow the tour guide along a walking path to get up-close with show animals and trainers. Grant’s Farm is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

