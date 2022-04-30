ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Ford Makes Awesome Mistake by Accidentally Painting Ford Mustang Mach-E Bubblegum Pink

By Peter Corn
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ford paint sprayer makes the coolest mistake...

www.motorbiscuit.com

Comments / 273

Mary Marshall Kalina
2d ago

they should of kept it bubblegum. It would of been an original one of a kind. and if they didn't want to sell it they should of put it in the Ford museum as the only bubblegum color.

Reply(20)
83
Braxton LeBlanc
3d ago

that should definitely be a special edition and make it a 5.0 edition it would sale for a high price I pray and hope they do that come in Ford where y'all at it can be a one of a kind

Reply(6)
36
Proud American Life
2d ago

when Ford motor company started making the Mustang-E vehicle,, IN CHINA.. , I SOLD EVERY FORD THAT I OWNED.. ,I will never buy another ford.

Reply(5)
23
Related
CarBuzz.com

This Ford Mustang Convertible Costs More Than A Porsche 911

The Ford Mustang is currently the world's best selling sports car, and with good reason; it's attractive, affordable, entertaining to drive, and offers impressive bang for your buck. Drive through any city in the US and you're guaranteed to spot a Ford Mustang in some state of tune. We've seen some beautifully modified examples in our time, and retro-modded classic Mustangs are fetching insane prices these days, but what about modern examples?
BUYING CARS
makeuseof.com

How Long Does a Tesla Battery Last Before It Must Be Replaced?

Switching to an electric car is the best way to embrace a green and low-waste future. Since Tesla is one of the most known manufacturers of electric cars, it's normal to wonder how well they fare out. So, in terms of sustainability, how long does a Tesla battery last before...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford Mustang Mach E#Gum#Vehicles#Mechatronics#Cuautitlan Plant#Ev
Daily Mail

'I'm buying Coca-Cola to put the cocaine back in': Elon Musk jokes he's planning on snapping up the Atlanta drinks giant to return to the original 1894 formula that had 3.5g of the drug in it

Elon Musk joked he wants to buy drinks giant Coca-Cola to 'put the cocaine back in' as the eccentric entrepreneur enjoyed a series of back-and-forths with Twitter users amid his $44billion takeover of the platform. 'Next I'm buying Coca-Cola to put the cocaine back in,' the wisecracking Tesla and SpaceX...
BUSINESS
Motorious

Abandoned Factory Hides Over 40 Classic Cars

There are some wild rides, including completely custom builds…. When you’re a celebrity like Richard Rawlings, you’re privy to information and events the rest of us could only dream about. That includes seeing car collections which have been hidden away for a long time. As you already know, in this Gas Monkey adventure the man is checking out a collection of 40-plus cars holed up in an abandoned factory in Montgomery, Alabama.
MONTGOMERY, AL
MotorBiscuit

CarMax Is Trying to Sell a 12-Year-Old Ford Ranger for $23,000

The used car market has been especially problematic for buyers since the start of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Used vehicle prices have consistently increased since early 2020, with some options like the 2021 Chevy Corvette currently surpassing their MSRP when they were new. However, one of the indicators that the situation may be coming to a head is CarMax’s recent $23,000 price tag on a 12-year-old Ford Ranger.
BUYING CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Paintings
insideevs.com

This Is What 100,000 Miles Does To A Tesla Model 3 With White Interior

Home detailing your car will certainly not yield pro-level results, but it certainly got this 100,000-mile Tesla Model 3 Performance looking pretty good. Even the white interior, which is known to pick up the dye from clothing and which can look quite unpleasant if never cleaned, looked good on this well used EV.
CARS
gmauthority.com

First Production 2023 Corvette Z06 Convertible Sells For $1 Mil

Lightning struck twice last week as Chevrolet dealer and NASCAR team owner Rick Hendrick placed the winning $1 million bid for the first production 2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 convertible at Barrett-Jackson’s Palm Beach auction. The convertible version of the top-performing Corvette Z06 will make the perfect bookend for the first production C8 Corvette Z06 coupe that Hendrick won at the Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale sale in January, sealing rights to the car with a $3.6 million bid. The proceeds for both cars went to charity, with the $1 million Z06 convertible’s sale benefitting the Thurgood Marshall College Fund.
CARS
TheFW

Ford Announces Recall for More Than 650,000 Trucks and SUVs

Heads up if you drive a Ford truck. Ford has announced that they are recalling more than 650,000 pickup trucks and big SUVs in the U.S. The reason for the recall? The windshield wipers on some vehicles may break or malfunction during use. The vehicles involved in the recall are...
CARS
Motorious

Mustang Hits Lamborghini Huracan And Runs For It

Look, we don’t have a problem with Ford Mustangs. We know some very nice people who own them. However, there’s an unfortunate stereotype of the Mustang driver who’s completely reckless, having zero regard for anyone else on the sidewalk. We see bad behavior from Challenger and Camaro drivers, too, but it’s stuff like this video of an S550 hitting a Lamborghini Huracan, then taking off like nothing happened which works to reinforce the unfortunate stereotype.
MIAMI, FL
Motorious

1954 Chevrolet Corvette Concept Car Uncovered

This car is a true piece of history. We've all seen pretty crazy Corvettes on the roster of custom/modified Chevy roadsters built by some of the biggest names in automotive history. While some shops have made a great living based on restoring classic Corvettes alone, others have taken it upon themselves to work with just a small team of close friends. Many different 'Vettes have been transformed into one crazy creation or another, but we doubt you've ever seen a car like this before. Along with its striking looks and rich history, this vehicle looked precisely how you see it today from the factory. This is a one-of-a-kind concept car that boasts many features not even offered with the Corvette until many later generations.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Built to Last – Chevy Trucks Have Everlasting Duramax Diesel Engines

When your long-term plans include driving the Chevy truck you buy today for many years, that truck should have a Duramax engine under the hood. This is the brand of diesel engines used by Chevy across the truck lineup, and these engines last a long time. Unlike some brands that don’t offer this engine in the midsize truck models, Chevy gives you a diesel powertrain across the board, making it easy for you to have the power you need and the longevity you deserve.
CARS
Motorious

Elon Musk’s Car Collection Is Surprisingly Good

The new owner of Twitter has some pretty good taste... Few people on this planet are as fascinating as Elon Musk, CEO of both Tesla and SpaceX as well as the proud new owner of Twitter, but you might not know he’s also a bit of a gearhead. The man has pushed all kinds of interesting and controversial technologies and ideas (like free speech). Love or hate him, the man is definitely a revolutionary and doggedly marches to the beat of his own drum, which is admirable.
BUSINESS
Distractify

Tesla Owner Who Rented Out Car Discovers Customer Was Swapping Parts in Viral TikTok

If you own a piece of real estate or a vehicle, there are a number of applications that'll allow you to make money off of these possessions. If you don't mind putting some mileage on one of your whips, then you could drive folks around on Uber. If the idea of strangers staying at your property in exchange for money is fine by you, then you can rent it out on Vrbo or Airbnb.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

98K+
Followers
27K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy