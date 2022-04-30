ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 NFL Draft: Best available prospects for Giants on Day 3

By Chris Pflum
Big Blue View
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe third day of the 2022 NFL Draft is here, and the New York Giants look to be very active in the fourth and fifth rounds. The Giants come into today with six picks across the fourth, fifth, and sixth rounds. Those are:. Fourth round: 112 and 114 overall...

www.bigblueview.com

Comments / 0

The Spun

Robert Griffin III Thinks 1 Team “Dominated” The NFL Draft

The New York Jets are widely considered the biggest winners of the 2022 NFL Draft so far. ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III went as far as to say the Jets organization “dominated” this year’s selection process. With two top-10 picks in this year’s draft, the Jets were...
NFL
Tide 100.9 FM

Six From Alabama Go Unselected in NFL Draft

After all seven rounds of the 2022 draft, six Alabama players, including Chris Allen, Slade Bolden, Josh Jobe, Chris Owens, LaBryan Ray and Daniel Wright, remained unselected to play in the NFL. They will immediately become undrafted free agents (UDFA) and be free to sign with any team. Chris Allen...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Sports
Yardbarker

This Trade Between the Packers and Jets would send Veteran WR to Green Bay

The Green Bay Packers added three wide receivers in the 2022 NFL Draft. Christian Watson out of NDSU in the second round, Romeo Doubs out of Nevada in the fourth round, and Samouri Toure out of Nebraska in the seventh round. However Green Bay could still use a veteran number one wide receiver on the roster for week one.
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 NFL draft: Undrafted free agent tracker

The 2022 NFL draft has finally wrapped, but that doesn’t mean the action is slowing down across the league. Now that all 262 selections across all seven rounds are officially in the books, teams will now enter the frantic frenzy that is undrafted free agency, competing to land the best players who slipped through the cracks during draft weekend.
NFL
Big Blue View

NFL Draft grades 2022: How did the New York Giants do?

The 2022 NFL Draft is over. The 2022 NFL Draft grades, the annually ridiculous exercise of passing judgment on a team’s draft class before selected players have even stepped on the practice field, has begun. Let’s check out the grades for the New York Giants’ 2022 draft class.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
Big Blue View

Giants Draft and new coaching staff

After looking at the the draft and reiews the new coaching staff it looks like they are building a team that works towards the strenghts of how the offense and defense will be executed . Not sure why anyone would have a isuue with the first 2 picks . Kayvon Thibodeaux was always a top 3 pick and giants got him , he says Michael Strahan is "one of my mentors " and was in constant contact throughout the process. To me this is a huge plus when talking about young players and how they handle their approach to playing in the NFL. Evan Neal , whats not to like , he played 3 full seasons for alabama 13 games @ left gaurd , 13 games @ right tackle and last year 15 games @ left tackle.missed 1 game in those 3 years due to covid . lets hope these 2 turn into Orlando Pace and bruce Smith and not greg Robinson and Steve Emtman.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
Big Blue View

Giants draft vs my real time mock for the record.

I haven’t had time to follow the fans and analysts reactions to the Giants draft grades too closely but it seems to have been a roller coaster. I hate draft day because most of the bad GMs draft to get an A on draft day so the pick the combine star, fan favorite or dreaded consensus BPA, the biggest cover your ass move. What matters is the impact on the team in the coming in coming season and will they show enough to warrant a second contract before their rookie deal expires. Giving a GM/team an A because you picked a guy at 67 the consensus had at 50 is ridiculous. Boards are historically inefficient in ranking players. You have to identify and pick good players because they work in all schemes. No damn excuses.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
Sports
Big Blue View

Josh Ezeudu is the Key to the Giants Draft

Assuming Neal and Thibodeaux are as advertised, Ezeudu is the key to this draft. If he delivers, the line is fixed. Feliciano was brought in to play Center because he knows Daboll’s offense and can make the line calls. Very smart by Schoen. The Giants were never drafting a center unless something crazy happened like Linderbaum falling into their laps.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
Big Blue View

The Draft - how the picks will fit onto this team

The first two picks were BPA, and Positional needs, with the rest of the picks being scheme and positional need to be potential starters, but more likely for this first season as depth to build an excellent base for our star players. The head-scratcher was our second-round pick, WanDale Robinson, but it was great to get a player in one of the deepest classes in draft history. Next year, WanDale will be the future slot because Darius Slayton will get paid on the open market compared to his current salary (2.5 mil), probably in the 5-8 mil per year range out of the picture. Then Sterling Shepard was a great receiver, with the key 'when healthy,' playing all games in two of his first three seasons. But, since the last three seasons, he's missed 18 games, almost 40% of games per season. So, taking a guy in the second in a historical positional group in the draft. For example, the Vikings swapped Diggs for Jefferson to save money when a handful of stud receivers were in the draft. Another example from this year is the Titans, who have a youngish defense but an aging line, quarterback, and best running back who is already taking hits on the IL due to his workload. They swapped AJ Brown for Treylon Burks and added Malik Willis, OT, and a hard-hitting running back. These examples show that after the first round, you're going with potential replacements when your non-contending team than plugging needs, and with new coaches, you need to get players to fill the holes in the scheme, not the old one or the consensus.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
Big Blue View

FWIW - An opinion

Preface this with I'm all in on Schoen/Daboll. Very optimistic for the first time in years. Did not like Reese and gave Gettleman the benefit of the doubt for a couple of weeks until he signed Jonathon Stewart who had nothing in the tank, Solder and Omameh. etc Just terrible.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
Big Blue View

Method to Schoen’s Madness?

I wasn’t terribly familiar with any of the day 2 picks, which is a little troubling. So I decided to look under the hood a bit. 1. Cordale Flott,: odd pick at that point. But remember - Martindale wants to play press man coverage, and there’s not a sole on the roster that can play the nickel from press. Darnay Holmes can’t play man to save his life, and may not make the final roster. Flott is a man cover guy, and for his size, is a good tackler and blitzer. I’m still not in love, but I understand the pick.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
Big Blue View

Just remember

The goal of an NFL Draft is not to ensure that every pick you make is somehow "a steal" according to the public boards. The goal is to make a competent NFL team. Subtle, but important difference. Also, just read Wan'dale did 19 reps on 225 at the Kentucky Pro...
NFL
Empire Sports Media

Projecting the Giants’ starting 2022 offensive line after the NFL Draft

The 2022 NFL Draft has officially wrapped up and the New York Giants came away as big winners. They upgraded multiple positions of significant need, including their offensive line. After drafting three offensive linemen and signing six in free agency, Joe Schoen’s revamping of the position group is seemingly complete. The Giants’ offensive line will look significantly different in 2022 from the way it looked in 2021. Here’s a look at what the New York Giants’ offensive line could potentially look like in 2022:
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ

