New Philadelphia senior Elliot Warner, son of Scott and Melanie Warner of New Philadelphia, signed a National Letter of Intent to play football at Division III University of Mount Union. Warner's athletic accomplishments include a 4-year letter winner in football, 3rd Team All-Ohioan in 2021, 1st Team East District in 2020, 2nd Team All-Ohioan in 2020 and a...

NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH ・ 40 MINUTES AGO