After a thrilling opening round of the NBA playoffs that saw the NBA-best Phoenix Suns getting tested by the New Orleans Pelicans and their trio of unheralded rookies, Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks sending the Utah Jazz into an uncertain offseasonandthe Boston Celtics breaking out the brooms against the league's preseason title favorites, here we are in the conference semifinals.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO