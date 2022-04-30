ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegheny County, PA

Police searching for suspect after Whitehall police officer dragged by man fleeing traffic stop

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OyWMJ_0fP5u4EW00
Police looking to identify driver after Whitehall officer dragged, injured The male passenger would not listen to police commands, and jumped into the driver’s seat of the vehicle.

WHITEHALL BOROUGH, Pa. — Allegheny County police are searching for a suspect after a Whitehall borough police officer was dragged by a man fleeing a traffic stop early Saturday morning.

According to a press release, officers conducted a traffic stop for the suspicion of a DUI at 3:44 a.m. in the 4700 block of Clairton Boulevard (Route 51).

Police said the driver of the vehicle was taken into custody without incident.

The male passenger would not listen to police commands, and jumped into the driver’s seat of the vehicle.

As officers attempted to get the man out of the vehicle, he placed the car in drive and grabbed onto one of the officers.

The officer was dragged approximately 240 feet before being thrown from the vehicle.

The officer was transported to an area hospital before being treated and released.

The vehicle was a gray 2018 Chrysler 300, with PA license plate LNY9582.

The suspect is described as a middle-aged Black male and heavy set.

Police said he could be from the McKeesport area.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or sees the vehicle is asked to call 911 or the Allegheny County tip line at 1(833)-ALL-TIPS.

Lyft driver recounts terrifying drive that ended with her car being stolen

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 5

Karen Williams
1d ago

This creep needs to be caught and punished to the fullest extent of the law. How would you feel if this was your mother sister or another relative of your?

Reply
4
Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Traffic stop leads to major drug bust in McKees Rocks

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. — A major drug bust in McKees Rocks led to the seizure of about $100,000 in narcotics. McKees Rocks Police confiscated 16 bricks of heroin, cocaine, crack cocaine, fentanyl, ecstasy, oxycodone, marijuana, about $1000 in cash, and all the materials necessary to manufacture even more narcotics. 34-year-year old David Somerville, who was already on parole for federal drug charges, was arrested.
MCKEES ROCKS, PA
WBRE

Police: Butler Township officer charged after months of gas theft

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Butler Township Police Officer has been charged after investigators say he stole hundreds of dollars in gas over several months. According to a police report, Officer Joshua Heck of the Butler Township Police Department was investigated after an odor of gasoline was detected coming from his vehicle. During […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Whitehall, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Mckeesport, PA
City
Whitehall, PA
Allegheny County, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Allegheny County, PA
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Philly

Former Pennsylvania AG Kathleen Kane In Custody At Montgomery County Prison After DUI Charge, Spokesperson Says

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Former Attorney General Kathleen Kane is in custody Friday at Montgomery County prison after a recent DUI charge, which is in violation of her parole terms, a county spokesperson told Eyewitness News. Kane served as the Attorney General of Pennsylvania from 2013 until 2016. Kane resigned following her conviction for perjury, obstruction of justice, and other related charges. Kane was the first woman and first Democrat to be elected as Pennsylvania’s Attorney General.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
News 12

Suspect wanted for firing gunshots, slamming into several cars in Bushwick

Police are searching for the person who slammed into several parked cars while on the run from NYPD at the intersection of Bushwick Avenue and Cooper Street. Officers say the person who was behind the wheel of the car, and ultimately who allegedly caused the incident, was wanted for firing shots outside a restaurant about a mile and a half away.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Philly

Police Make 2 Arrests After North Philadelphia Shooting Left 13-Year-Old Boy Critically Injured

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police made two arrests Sunday in connection with a shooting that left a 13-year-old boy in critical condition in North Philadelphia. Elijah Simmons, 19, was charged with aggravated assault. Caresa McFarland, 32, was charged with reckless endangerment.  The boy was shot in the head on North Woodstock Street Saturday night. Police say the shooting was accidental. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WBRE

Former constable charged with buying 22 guns for a convicted felon

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Thursday that a Luzerne county constable was charged for ‘straw purchasing’ 22 firearms for a convicted felon. According to court documents, whenever handguns are sold or transferred it is Federal and Pennsylvania State to conduct a background check and the transaction must be conducted through […]
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
82K+
Followers
104K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy