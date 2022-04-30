Police searching for suspect after Whitehall police officer dragged by man fleeing traffic stop

Police looking to identify driver after Whitehall officer dragged, injured The male passenger would not listen to police commands, and jumped into the driver’s seat of the vehicle.

WHITEHALL BOROUGH, Pa. — Allegheny County police are searching for a suspect after a Whitehall borough police officer was dragged by a man fleeing a traffic stop early Saturday morning.

According to a press release, officers conducted a traffic stop for the suspicion of a DUI at 3:44 a.m. in the 4700 block of Clairton Boulevard (Route 51).

Police said the driver of the vehicle was taken into custody without incident.

The male passenger would not listen to police commands, and jumped into the driver’s seat of the vehicle.

As officers attempted to get the man out of the vehicle, he placed the car in drive and grabbed onto one of the officers.

The officer was dragged approximately 240 feet before being thrown from the vehicle.

The officer was transported to an area hospital before being treated and released.

The vehicle was a gray 2018 Chrysler 300, with PA license plate LNY9582.

The suspect is described as a middle-aged Black male and heavy set.

Police said he could be from the McKeesport area.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or sees the vehicle is asked to call 911 or the Allegheny County tip line at 1(833)-ALL-TIPS.

Lyft driver recounts terrifying drive that ended with her car being stolen

©2022 Cox Media Group